AfricanAncestry.com Partners With Sierra Leone to Help Black People With Roots To The Country Gain Citizenship
For those Black people considering a move to Africa, you might want to see if you have any lineage to the country of Sierra Leone. The West African country has partnered up with AfricanAncestry.com to help Black people locate their possible roots in the country and secure citizenship. The government of Sierra Leone signed a groundbreaking agreement with the ancestry site that promises to increase tourism, business opportunities, investments, and construction projects in Africa’s fifth most peaceful country.www.blackenterprise.com