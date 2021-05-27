Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

AfricanAncestry.com Partners With Sierra Leone to Help Black People With Roots To The Country Gain Citizenship

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Posted by 
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For those Black people considering a move to Africa, you might want to see if you have any lineage to the country of Sierra Leone. The West African country has partnered up with AfricanAncestry.com to help Black people locate their possible roots in the country and secure citizenship. The government of Sierra Leone signed a groundbreaking agreement with the ancestry site that promises to increase tourism, business opportunities, investments, and construction projects in Africa’s fifth most peaceful country.

www.blackenterprise.com
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Roots#Cultural Tourism#Culture#West African#Sierra Leone#State House#Freetown#Agreement#Seal#Sierra Leone Ancestry#Sierra Leone Minister#Country#African Ancestry#Secure Citizenship#Investments#Business Opportunities#Construction Projects#Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Tourism
Place
Africa
News Break
Society
Related
Politicsthesierraleonetelegraph.com

President Bio receives new High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana and Sierra Leone

Yesterday Friday, Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana and Sierra Leone, Kati Csaba presented her letter of credence via video conferencing to President Dr Julius Maada Bio, marking the commencement of her tour of duty in the country. High Commissioner Kati Csaba extended fraternal greetings from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the...
Industrymilwaukeesun.com

China's plan for fishing harbour in Sierra Leone draws ire

Beijing [China], May 31 (ANI): China's plan for an industrial fishing harbour in Sierra Leone has drawn criticism from conservationists and landowners, terming it "a catastrophic human and ecological disaster". The locals have said that the project would destroy the pristine rainforest, plunder fish stocks and pollute fish breeding grounds...
Public Healththesierraleonetelegraph.com

Twenty new Covid cases recorded in Sierra Leone yesterday

Sierra Leone has recorded one of its highest daily new cases of Covid infection since the Global pandemic was announced in February 2021. Yesterday Saturday 5th of June, the government said that 20 new cases of Covid infection were recorded, bringing the total number of Covid cases in Sierra Leone to 4,188.
Africathesierraleonetelegraph.com

Sierra Leone and UN co-host dialogue on ‘Integrated National Financing Framework’

The Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development (MoPED), and the United Nations Systems in Sierra Leone, is hosting a High-Level Dialogue on the “Sierra Leone Integrated National Financing Framework (INFF)” at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Freetown tomorrow, Tuesday, 8 June 2021 at 9:30 A.M.
Africathesierraleonetelegraph.com

Sierra Leone journalists’ association says President Bio is Press Freedom Champion

Last Wednesday, President Dr Julius Maada Bio was recognised as Press Freedom Champion by the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), whose leadership paid tribute to his government’s repeal of the 1965 criminal libel laws which have been used by successive governments – including President himself, to jail journalists and those with whom they disagree.
Africatheecologist.org

Exiled in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone is plagued by illegal fishing, where foreign industrial trawlers invade the inshore waters reserved for canoes. The story of three men who were made destitute by illegal fishing and forced to turn to destructive mangrove logging, shows the desperate need for environmental justice. In the spring of 2020...
Environmentthesierraleonetelegraph.com

U.S. Ambassador to Sierra Leone urges protection of Sierra Leone’s oceans and marine ecosystems

Sierra Leone’s oceans and marine ecosystems have recently become a focus of intense media attention, following widespread national and international reports of a $55 million secret deal between the governments of Sierra Leone and China, involving an alleged sale of hundreds of acres of coastal lands by the Bio-led government to a Chinese company, for the construction of a fish meal factory which environmentalists say could seriously damage the country’s ecosystem and local economy.
Africathesierraleonetelegraph.com

Opposition APC youth Michael Magba Mansaray unlawfully spends 45th day in custody

Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR: Siera Leone Telegraph: 12 June 2021:. In the midst of accolades being showered on Sierra Leone’s President Bio as a so-called “Champion of Free Speech”, it is a fact that a young member of the main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) party, Mr. Michael Magba Mansaray, is today, Saturday June 12th 2021, spending his 45th day behind bars for committing absolutely no criminal offense.
POTUSNPR

What U.S. Vaccine Donations Mean For Sierra Leone And Africa

The Biden administration said this week it would send 500 million doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine to 100 lower-income nations around the world. It is the largest donation yet to the International COVAX program that was set up by the World Health Organization. It's being matched by other members of the G-7 for a total of a billion doses for countries that have so far struggled to get them. NPR's Jason Beaubien is in one of the countries likely to receive some of those hundreds of millions of shots. He's with us now from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
Food & Drinksthesierraleonetelegraph.com

Sierra Leone faces serious food crisis

Lawrence Williams: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 June 2021:. A recent study by the World Food Programme (WFP) says that over 4.7 million people out of a population of just over 7 million in Sierra Leone are food insecure. This means that 66 percent of the population cannot meet their basic food needs.
FIFABBC

Africa Cup of Nations: Sierra Leone v Benin qualifier set for 14 June

The final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Sierra Leone and Benin will be played on 14 June but has been moved from Freetown to the Guinea capital Conakry. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) issued a final ruling on the match confirming that the game should go ahead rather than be awarded as a win to Benin.
WorldBBC

Filmmaker helps people connect to their African roots

A film about a known political activist is helping people of African heritage living in white rural areas feel more "at home". Rebecca Achieng Ajulu-Bushell made the documentary about her late father and his experience during the apartheid. She partially shot Breakfast in Kisumu in Cheltenham because it is twinned...
Africathesierraleonetelegraph.com

Sierra Leone’s main opposition APC party is at serious risk of implosion

With just two years remaining before presidential and general elections are held in Sierra Leone, the country’s main opposition All People’s Congress Party (APC) who currently shares equal number of representatives in the Houses of Parliament with the ruling SLPP, is locked in a serious internecine war as legal battle continues for the control of the party.