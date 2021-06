Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs Friday in a loss to Houston. After drilling a clutch game-tying homer in the ninth inning against Aroldis Chapman on Thursday, Donaldson carried over the momentum into Friday's contest against Houston. He swatted a solo shot to left field in the third inning, then tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with a blast to right field. Donaldson is up to 10 homers on the campaign, with five having come over his past seven games.