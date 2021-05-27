Cancel
Farmer’s Fridge Expands Outside the Vending Machine and Into Jewel-Osco

Farmer’s Fridge announced this week that its jars of salad are now on sale at Jewel-Osco stores in the Chicago, Illinois area. The news caught my eye because Farmer’s Fridge has up to know been most known for selling those fresh jars of salad through vending machines throughout the Midwest.

