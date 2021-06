The NHL has graciously provided some information about round one for the Penguins and Islanders, how nice of them. Things will kick off… Sunday at noon. I’m not a huge fan of noon games in the month of May. After a long winter and suspect spring being indoors feels dumb on a nice weekend day. I can’t blame people for complaining about the game time for a reason like that. If you are complaining because you think the Penguins don’t play well in the afternoon, well, I just don’t think there’s any teeth to that argument.