5 things we learned from the Friends reunion, from behind the scenes crushes to who hated Marcel the monkey

At this point it might be easier to list the classic sitcoms from the last 30 years that aren’t getting a reboot. From “Roseanne” to “Full House” to “Frasier” to “Will and Grace” to nearly 30 more that have appeared in the past few years, our culture is caught in a fit of nostalgia — a kind of cultural arrested development (also recently rebooted). And it’s unlikely that we will be saved by the bell (also recently rebooted) anytime soon.