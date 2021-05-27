Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

5 things we learned from the Friends reunion, from behind the scenes crushes to who hated Marcel the monkey

By Emily Baker
inews.co.uk
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can all let out a huge sigh of relief – the long-awaited Friends reunion isn’t the show-ruining disappointment we expected. The two-hour show, now available to stream on Now, is actually pretty great and sees the six friends Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Ross (David Schwimmer) – get together to reminisce on the iconic show.

inews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
James Corden
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
David Beckham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sling Tv#Live Tv#Friends Reunion#We Are Your Friends#Real Friends#Scenes#Feelings#Secrets#Host James Corden#Bits#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Related
TV Seriespopoff.us

My Takeaways From The Friends Reunion Special

I don’t always have HBO, but I had a slight case of FOMO, so I decided to get it for a couple of months. Among the supposed “must-see” shows was the highly anticipated “Friends Reunion Special” hosted by James Corbin. The show began with the main six cast members entering a big warehouse space one by one and looking at the original set for the show, which included the two main apartments and Central Perk, the coffee shop where the six would hang out frequently.
TV Seriesentertainmenttoday.net

FRIENDS: THE REUNION special, with surprise guests, May 27 on HBO Max

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow wanted to film FRIENDS: THE REUNION special more than a year ago. But the coronavirus pandemic repeatedly threw a monkey wrench into the production efforts. Now finally it’s done, and HBO Max will debut the special on Thursday, MAY 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jennifer Aniston Has A Message (And Behind-The-Scenes Photos) For The Fans Following The Friends Reunion

After months and months of waiting, the Friends reunion is finally available streaming and interest surrounding Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer finally hanging out again has been very high. Now, Aniston herself is thanking the fanbase for tuning in and sharing some of the footage she herself took behind the scenes on the set.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deseret News

Opinion: ‘Friends’ reunion was fun, but it’s time for all of us to move on

At this point it might be easier to list the classic sitcoms from the last 30 years that aren’t getting a reboot. From “Roseanne” to “Full House” to “Frasier” to “Will and Grace” to nearly 30 more that have appeared in the past few years, our culture is caught in a fit of nostalgia — a kind of cultural arrested development (also recently rebooted). And it’s unlikely that we will be saved by the bell (also recently rebooted) anytime soon.