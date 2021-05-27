5 things we learned from the Friends reunion, from behind the scenes crushes to who hated Marcel the monkey
We can all let out a huge sigh of relief – the long-awaited Friends reunion isn’t the show-ruining disappointment we expected. The two-hour show, now available to stream on Now, is actually pretty great and sees the six friends Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Ross (David Schwimmer) – get together to reminisce on the iconic show.inews.co.uk