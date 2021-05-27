Robin Thicke Finds Something Beautiful with ’On Earth, and in Heaven’
“I’ve been trying to make the most out of everything the past handful of years,” Robin Thicke said. Depending on who you are, you might know a different version of Thicke—maybe he’s Alan Thicke’s son, or the “Blurred Lines” guy whom Miley Cyrus twerked on at the 2013 VMAs (MTV Video Music Awards), or even the handsome judge on The Masked Singer who kinda looks like a side-character from Entourage. From playlists to television to tabloid covers, one way or another, it’s likely that the cultural phenomenon of Robin Thicke has entered your world at some point.americansongwriter.com