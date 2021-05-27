Robin Thicke Finds Something Beautiful with ’On Earth, and in Heaven’

Have you ever thought about what is NOT going to be in heaven? As I was reading in Revelation chapter 22 in verse 5, it tells us that there is no night there. Now I have been a believer since I was 12 years old, and I cannot tell you how many times I have heard that there will be no night in our eternal home called heaven. But for some reason I never really thought about the fact that it means there will be no stars and I thought, “Aww, I am going to miss seeing the stars at night.”