Fourteen New Mexico companies receive job training incentives in May

An Albuquerque couple plans to open a luxury boarding and daycare facility for dogs off I-25 under the K9 Resorts brand, and has targeted an August opening. The K9 Resorts Daycare & Luxury Hotel, the self-styled “Ritz-Carlton of dog hotels" will be owned and operated by Lindsey and Laurie Gilbert. Lindsey, the president and head of school at Menaul School, and Laurie, a recently retired teacher who taught at Menaul School for 15 years, expect Albuquerque's franchise of the K9 Resorts Daycare & Luxury Hotel to employ about 20 people.