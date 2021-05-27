Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Fourteen New Mexico companies receive job training incentives in May

By Chris Keller
Posted by 
Albuquerque Business First
Albuquerque Business First
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2020, the Job Training Incentive Program board awarded a total of $20.7 million that supported 2,380 New Mexican jobs in 2020.

www.bizjournals.com
Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque, NM
835
Followers
965
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

The Albuquerque Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/albuquerque
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incentives#New Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Albuquerque Business First

Aerospace company completes series of flights over New Mexico from Spaceport America

Delaware-based Stratodynamics Inc. finished a successful series of test flights that launched from Spaceport America earlier this month. The company uses unmanned vehicles to provide earth observation services. The tests were conducted using Stratodynamics' HiDRON, a balloon-launched glider vehicle, which is designed to descend back to earth once released. The...
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque couple plans August opening for luxury dog boarding and daycare facility

An Albuquerque couple plans to open a luxury boarding and daycare facility for dogs off I-25 under the K9 Resorts brand, and has targeted an August opening. The K9 Resorts Daycare & Luxury Hotel, the self-styled “Ritz-Carlton of dog hotels" will be owned and operated by Lindsey and Laurie Gilbert. Lindsey, the president and head of school at Menaul School, and Laurie, a recently retired teacher who taught at Menaul School for 15 years, expect Albuquerque's franchise of the K9 Resorts Daycare & Luxury Hotel to employ about 20 people.
Real EstatePosted by
Albuquerque Business First

Real estate Leads - June 4, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...