Richmond, VA

Melissa Chase is off Richmond radio: 'I love you RVA'

By Scott Wise
WTVR CBS 6
 17 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Longtime Richmond radio host Melissa Chase announced Thursday that she would no longer be a part of the 103.7 morning radio show.

Chase, who hosted the show over the last 12 years, made the announcement in a video posted to Facebook.

"We've had quite the ride together over the past 12 years. Which is why it's very bittersweet to share with you that I will no longer be getting to wake up with you on 103.7," she said. "If you listen to Hollywood Hot Mess, you know I love a good scandal. I love the juicy gossip. So I know you're waiting for that. Unfortunately, there's no scandal. There's no gossip. I have the best coworkers. I have the best friends here. I get to work with the best people. And it should go without saying the best listeners ever."

With Chase at the helm, the radio show consistently ranked among Richmond's favorite radio shows in polls conducted by Richmond Magazine, Style Weekly, and the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

In March 2021, Chase's co-host for a decade Jack Lauterback announced his departure from the station.

At that time, Chase, who was also the station's program director, wrote on Facebook that listeners wanted "more music and less talk."

In that post, she indicated she would continue to "wake you up in a more music format show on our newly re-branded station."

The SummitMedia-owned station re-branded from 103.7 Play to 103.7 Your Variety a few days later.

Chase expressed gratitude in her farewell post.

"I'm so filled with gratitude for being a part of your life and you being a part of mine through these past 12 years. But it is time for me to move on to some new adventures. I can't wait to share with you what my next chapter will be," she wrote. "I love you RVA."

A spokesperson for SummitMedia said they could not comment on the decision, citing company policy.

Steve Glenn: From grandma's kitchen to Hell's Kitchen

