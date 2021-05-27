Cancel
Review: Crank Yankers “Jimmy Kimmel, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin”

By David Kaldor
bubbleblabber.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVERVIEW (recap of sketches) Bieber’s agent wants a hippo for Bieber’s wife. Kathy wants something to remember her deceased ex-husband by. Wanda Sykes has some complaints about her recent acupuncture appointment. Score. 5/10. Other Sketches:. Kyle Dunnigan in “Reality House”, Ron Funches in “Mistaken Open House”. Best Sketch:. Ron Funches...

