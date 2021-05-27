Review: Crank Yankers “Jimmy Kimmel, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on Walking Dead , likely would have regaled Jimmy Kimmel about the thrill of ordering a Tesla S online, but he couldn’t. After consuming cannabis gummies, he didn’t remember a thing. Appearing last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , Morgan — who’s been shooting the show and took his first day off in two months to talk with Kimmel — explained how exhausted he had been and the challenge of raising a three-year-old daughter who clearly “does not understand night shoots.” A too-stoned-on-edibles Seth Rogen knew it was time to leave the Golden Globes when ‘Walter White’ asked: ‘Are you okay?’ Rosario Dawson loves to support weed… and her man Cory Booker Snoop Dogg switches the stash, leaves Matthew McConaughey rapping for 13 hours on a beach If that wasn’t enough, as soon as he stopped working, he got the flu — sniffles that inspired COVID-cautious looks — despite receiving the flu shot earlier. “So it’s been a lot of work and not enough sleep,” Morgan told Kimmel from his home in Georgia. Indeed, he was tired enough recently that he tried some CBD gummies a friend had sent to help him sleep and ease his muscle aches. Sleep came quickly and deeply, he thought, but soon learned that slumber had not been uninterrupted. “The other night I was exceedingly tired and I was hurting, but I popped a couple and I went to bed and I woke up the next day, thinking, ‘Man, I feel pretty good. I got some good sleep,’” he told Kimmel.