Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clermont Sun

Former Great Oaks instructor indicted on rape charges

Posted by 
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGElT_0aDLq7kZ00
Pictured is Gary Youmans, of Milford, and a former instructor at Great Oaks Career Campuses, who was indicted May 20, 2021 on gross sexual imposition and rape charges.
By Brett Milam Editor A former Great Oaks Career Campuses instructor was indicted May 20 by the Clermont County grand jury on rape charges. Gary Youmans, 69, of Milford, was indicted on six counts of gross sexual imposition and three counts of rape. He was an instructor at Great Oaks from 2007 to 2017, Jon Weidlich, director of community relations for Great Oaks Career Campuses, confirmed to The Sun . Youmans worked as an instructor for construction, framing and finishing, which was a certified program giving students college credits. He previously worked at Cecil County Public Schools in Maryland as a carpentry teacher from 2000 to 2007. According to the indictment, three counts of gross sexual imposition occurred April 2019 through July 2019; one count occurred March 2015 through July 2019; and two counts occurred September 2012 through November 2012. On the alleged rape charges, one count occurred May 2018 through September 2018; one count April 2019 through July 2019; and one count May 2018 through July 2019. The indictment indicates that the victims are under the age of 13 in the case of all alleged counts. “There are two victims. Neither victim was a student at Great Oaks, where the defendant was an instructor,” Stephanie Ross, administrator at the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office, told
The Sun . As of two weeks ago, Youmans said he moved to Delaware, according to social media posts.
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

443
Followers
362
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Clermont Sun

 https://www.clermontsun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jury#Delaware#Stephanie March#College#The Sun#Rape Charges#Administrator#Brett Milam Editor#Gross Sexual Imposition#Maryland#Milford#April#July#Students#November#Community
Related
Clermont County, OHFox 19

SWAT peacefully situation ends in Clermont County

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is in custody after a SWAT situation ended in Clermont County overnight, Miami Township police said early Monday. Officers responded to a report of an armed man making threats at a home in the 1200 block of Deblin Drive Sunday night. A SWAT team was...
WKRC

Family advocacy center coming to Clermont County as abuse reports drop

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There has been a drop in the number of reported child abuse cases since the pandemic began. Local centers report that during 2020, case numbers were the lowest they've been in a decade. Scott O'Reilly said a lot of abuse has gone unnoticed while many kids have...