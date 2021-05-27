First Look At Terry Silver's Return In Cobra Kai Season 4

The Sound Crew on the set of Cobra Kai. Standing: Sound Utility Rachel Smith, Boom Operator Matt Robinson. Sitting: Sound Mixer Michael Filosa, CAS. Atlanta, GA (May 18, 2021) — The Karate Kid may be the quintessential “underdog-makes-good” movie of a generation. Now streaming its third season and in production for its fourth, Cobra Kai casts Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in their original roles as arch-nemeses Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence — with adult problems of their own set against the backdrop of their teenage rivalry. The series is a runaway hit for Netflix, viewed by over 73 million subscribers so far, and is sparking renewed interest in martial arts. Recording the dialogue and karate action alike for Cobra Kai Season 4 falls to production sound mixer Mike Filosa, CAS, who packs a mixture of new and legacy Lectrosonics wireless gear: SMV, SMQV, and SMDWB transmitters, HMa plug-on transmitters, a pair of original Venue VR Field systems fitted with VRT tracking receiver modules, and IFB-T4 transmitters for comms.