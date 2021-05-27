Cancel
‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Marathon on E! as Show Awaits Future at NBC

By Martin Holmes
tvinsider.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile NBC still contemplates the fate of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, fans can enjoy a two-day marathon of the musical comedy-drama on the E! network. All 25 episodes from the critically acclaimed first two seasons will play back-to-back on E!, beginning with the pilot at 9 AM on Sunday, May 30 through Monday, May 31. In addition, all episodes of the dramedy series are currently streaming on Peacock, which could potentially be the new home for a third season, should NBC choose to renew it.

www.tvinsider.com
Person
Jane Levy
Person
Peter Gallagher
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Lauren Graham
Person
Mary Steenburgen
Person
Alex Newell
