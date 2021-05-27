‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Marathon on E! as Show Awaits Future at NBC

With all the content that Peacock is taking on at this time one might wonder why another teenaged vampire series would be the direction that anyone wants to go in. It’s true, for a while this genre was extremely popular and there are still plenty of people who would claim that they’re excited to see it happen again, but the idea that Vampire Academy flopped as a movie might have emboldened someone to think that it could succeed as a series instead. Of course, there’s a good bet that it might actually do that since it could use the extra time given by a series to flesh out certain parts of the story and allow it to breathe as it should before really digging into the heart of it. Stating that it’s going to be a complete success though feels kind of ambitious, not to mention a little hopeful that people are fully ready to dive back into what might become another bout of teenage vampire angst that a lot of folks thought we’d left behind when Twilight finally concluded. But maybe that’s just bias poking through since there are some differences to be had with this story consider that a dhampir, a half-human, half-vampire woman, will be training to become the guardian of a full-blooded vampire. There will, as one might guess, be a hierarchy to this story and it will explore the divisions between individuals and how things work in this society, which could be what draws some people and what repels others. The thing about a vampire story is that there are plenty of people who have their own idea of what is supposed to happen with vampires, how they’re supposed to react to the world around them, and how they really interact with their surroundings. There are a few ways to counter such arguments to be certain, but one of the best is to remember that vampires are just as diverse as humans, and thanks to being fictional, can function in just about any way an author needs to make them work.