Leon Edwards (-600) Edwards (18-3, 1 NC) is the No. 3 ranked welterweight in the UFC. The 29-year-old Edwards has been in the UFC since 2014 and he has racked up an impressive 10-2, 1 NC record over that time. He is currently riding a nine-fight unbeaten streak, with wins over notable fighters such as Rafael dos Anjos, Donald Cerrone, and Vicente Luque during that stretch. Edwards is a very well-rounded fighter who has good standup, solid wrestling, and very good conditioning. Outside of a loss to current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Edwards has never been truly dominated in any of his fights. He seems like he’s close to getting the rematch, but he’ll need to beat Diaz first.