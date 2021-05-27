Cancel
Clermont County, OH

VVA Memorial Day event May 31

Clermont Sun
 6 days ago
Memorial Day at Union Township (Ken Williamson) in 2019.
Submitted by VVA #649. The Vietnam Veterans of America, Clermont County Chapter 649 will hold their 29th annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Union Township Veteran’s Memorial Park on May 31st. The reading of the names of the fallen from the Tri-State area begins at 6:00 A.M. and continues every hour, on the hour, until the 2:00 P.M. ceremony begins. Cliff Riley, VVA 649 member and President of the Buckeye State Council for Vietnam Veterans of America will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Colonel Danny Bubp, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will be the Keynote speaker and the Union Township Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors. The History. Groundbreaking for the helicopter monument was held by VVA Chapter 649 on September 12, 1992. Dedication of the Memorial occurred on March 21, 1993, with the official name of the “Lt. Andrew Haglage Vietnam Veterans Memorial”. Lt. Haglage, a 25-year-old U.S. Marine Corps pilot from Batavia, was killed while flying his helicopter in Vietnam in 1969. The Monument Includes a surplus Huey helicopter, that flew missions in Vietnam, mounted on two 12-foot walls that form the pedestal. An engraved honor roll on the wall includes the names of those from Clermont County who were killed in Vietnam. Over the years, other memorials have been added to honor Korean veterans, the women who served in Vietnam, the war dogs that served, Gold Star Mothers, POW/MIAs, recipients of the Purple Heart and the Silver Rose monument for those who died because of their exposure to Agent Orange since the war ended. A golf cart, courtesy of Clermont County Equipment, will operate continuously to and from the main parking lot beginning at 6:00 A.M. Veterans Memorial Park is located at the corner of Clough Pike and Glen Este-Withamsville Road. For more information about the VVA Chapter 649 go to
www.vva649.org .
