Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch this electrifying Gil Scott-Heron performance at Woodstock 1994.

By Vanessa Willoughby
Literary Hub
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day in 2011, the groundbreaking American poet, author, and jazz musician Gil Scott-Heron died. He was 62. Born in Chicago in 1949, Scott-Heron became well known for his 1970 song, “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.” The song was first recorded for his 1970 album Small Talk at 125th and Lenox. The 1971 album Pieces of a Man featured a re-recorded version of the song, complete with a full band. In 1970, his first novel, a murder mystery titled The Vulture, was also published.

lithub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Larry Mcdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#New Music#Rap Music#Recorded Music#Woodstock 1994#American#Public Enemy Co#The New Yorker#Winston Farm#Tvt Records#Song#Hip Hop#Setlist#Percussion#Album Material#Stage#Drums#Bass#Man#Murder Mystery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicStereogum

Watch Feist Perform With The Tragically Hip At The Junos

The Tragically Hip, Canadian national heroes, gave their last performance, a grand sendoff at Rogers K-Rock Centre in Kingston, in August of 2016. At the time, frontman Gord Downie had terminal brain cancer. Upon learning of Downie’s diagnosis, the Hip headed out on a farewell tour of Canada. Downie kept making music, both with his band and solo, after that tour, but the final show, by all accounts, was special. Downie died in 2017 at the age of 53. Last night, though, the Tragically Hip performed one song without him, with their friend and fellow Canadian Feist standing in.
New York City, NYAmadhia

The Sonic Innovation of Late Jazz Artist Jeanne Lee

Throughout the 1960s and ‘70s, Jeanne Lee was an integral part of New York City’s underground jazz scene, performing experimental soul and poetry in a community that simply wanted to create vibrant music. Players like Lee, William Parker, Mal Waldron, and Marion Brown were pushing creative boundaries across the spectrum of Black art. Such bravery wasn’t appreciated back then, at least not on a broad scale. Jazz—let alone exploratory jazz—wasn’t palatable to the larger public; musicians who ran in these circles had a tough time gaining the widespread recognition they deserved.
Celebritiesculturesonar.com

Gil Scott-Heron: Hail the Bluesologist

On May 12th, 2021, the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame announced the inductees for the Class of 2021. The Foo Fighters, the Go-Go’s, Carole King, Todd Rundgren, and Tina Turner represent the main inductees. But the biggest surprise this year is the induction of Jazz/Funk legend Gil Scott-Heron. Gil...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Polo G Perform “RAPSTAR” on Fallon

Polo G was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, performing the single “RAPSTAR” from his latest LP Hall of Fame. He was joined by a live band as well as viral ukulele accompanist Einer Bankz. Check it out below. Polo G released Hall of...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch The Wallflowers Perform ‘Roots and Wings’ on ‘Corden’

The Wallflowers performed their recent song “Roots and Wings” on The Late Late Show. The track comes off the band’s upcoming album Exit Wounds, their first in nine years. Frontman Jakob Dylan chatted with host James Corden ahead of the performance, appearing virtually for a short conversation. During the interview...
Musickuvo.org

The Astrud Gilberto Album—Record Store Day Giveaway

This album was Astrud Gilberto’s debut album and became an ‘accidental success’ after her recording of ‘Girl from Ipanema’. Astrud was not considered an ‘experienced’ singer in the studio (however, she grew up with music and both her parents were musicians). With her sweet soft vocals music, critics were unsure if she could sustain a career in music. However, the public decided otherwise and there is no denying that her music is still played and enjoyed to this day! The album includes Bossa Nova classics such as ‘Aqua De Beber’ and more. This album was also listed on NPR’s “150 Greatest Albums Made by Women” list!
MusicNewsTimes

Watch OneRepublic Perform 'Run' on 'Ellen'

OneRepublic appeared on The Ellen Show to perform their recent single “Run” live in the studio. The song, which came out in March, is off the band’s upcoming fifth album Human. OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder discussed producing music for Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and the Jonas Brothers during an...
Musicblackchronicle.com

Black Music Month: 10 Classic R&B Cover Songs

We are so happy to be celebrating Black Music Month here at Black America Web, allowing us the chance to celebrate Black music in various ways throughout the month of June. Our latest editorial is all about R&B cover songs, which seems to be a sweet spot in the recording booth for some of our favorite soul singers. Hey, why have one version of a hit record when you can have a few!
Musicnjarts.net

Bob Dylan: Favorite songs from each album of the ’90s (WITH VIDEOS)

In honor of Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday, which was on May 24, I have been sharing a song from each of his albums — one song per day in chronological order — on Facebook, as I’ve done before for Elvis Costello, Lou Reed and Stevie Wonder. And I will collect them here, adding them after posting to Facebook.
MusicPride Publishing

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to Induct Tina Turner, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston, JAY-Z, and Clarence Avant

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revealed its 2021 Inductees, celebrating the most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization. They are: Performer Category: Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren; Early Influence Award: Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, and Gil Scott-Heron. Musical Excellence Award: LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads; and the Ahmet Ertegun Award: Clarence Avant.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Migos Perform New Song “Avalanche” on Fallon

Migos were the musical guests on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Atlanta trio performed a new song called “Avalanche,” which they released earlier in the evening. The Culture III single features an interpolation from the Temptations’ “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.” Watch Migos perform the new song in matching suits and fedoras, and listen to the album version below.
Shreveport, LALaredo Morning Times

Watch Willie Jones Perform 'Down by the Riverside' on 'Kimmel'

Willie Jones appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to offer a rousing performance of his track “Down by the Riverside.”. Performing with his live band, Jones delivered the song from an outdoor stage in Shreveport, Louisiana. The song appears on the Louisiana native’s recent album Right Now. In March, Jones gave...
MusicStereogum

Watch Dawn Richard Perform “Boomerang” On Wendy Williams

R&B futurist and ex-Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard released her new album Second Line a little over a month ago. Her first album for her new label home Merge, Second Line takes inspiration from Richard’s New Orleans hometown and Creole heritage. And this week, she went on The Wendy Williams Show to play the LP track “Boomerang,” performing with an impressive “BOOM” ponytail piece and four backup dancers. Watch below.
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Watch the Greensboro Symphony perform live in a virtual performance

GREENSBORO — Watch the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra perform live at 7:45 p.m. Thursday during the national conference of the League of American Orchestras, being held virtually this year. The orchestra will perform on the stage of the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. The concert is closed to...
MusicMetroWest Daily News

Bruce Springsteen on Broadway and beyond: E Street Band tour, new music coming

Bruce Springsteen does. He's restaging his hit “Springsteen on Broadway” starting Saturday, June 26, at the St. James Theatre. The Boss initially planned to take the summer off as he's going back out on the road with the E Street Band next year, he said to Jim Rotolo of SiriusXM's E Street Radio on Thursday, June 10, but the opportunity presented itself.
MusicNME

Watch Japanese Breakfast perform ‘Jubilee’ songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Japanese Breakfast stopped by CBS This Morning this weekend to perform three songs from her new album ‘Jubilee’ – you can watch below. The singer-songwriter (real name Michelle Zauner) released her new LP yesterday (June 4) via Dead Oceans. Her appearance on the American morning show saw her perform the songs ‘Be Sweet’, ‘Kokomo, IN’, and ‘Tactics’.
Musicearmilk.com

Grace Weber takes us all to 'A Beautiful Space' in debut album

LA-based artist and songwriter, Grace Weber, has had many dominos fall leading to her debut album, A Beautiful Space. The 12-track project also features an ensemble of guest appearances from Chance the Rapper, Westside Boogie, and Nico Segal and production from The Social Experiment (Nate Fox, Nico Segal and Peter CottonTale).
MusicHipHopDX.com

Your Old Droog Drops Surprise 'TIME' Album w/ MF DOOM, Mick Jenkins, Quelle Chris + More

Your Old Droog surprised fans with the unexpected release of TIME on Friday (June 11), which he’s labeling as his official debut album. On the heels of releasing his buzzing “Dropout Boogie” collaboration with MF DOOM earlier this week, the first song he ever recorded with the late rapper, the Brooklyn-bred rhymer then returned with a full project.