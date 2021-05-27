Watch this electrifying Gil Scott-Heron performance at Woodstock 1994.

This album was Astrud Gilberto’s debut album and became an ‘accidental success’ after her recording of ‘Girl from Ipanema’. Astrud was not considered an ‘experienced’ singer in the studio (however, she grew up with music and both her parents were musicians). With her sweet soft vocals music, critics were unsure if she could sustain a career in music. However, the public decided otherwise and there is no denying that her music is still played and enjoyed to this day! The album includes Bossa Nova classics such as ‘Aqua De Beber’ and more. This album was also listed on NPR’s “150 Greatest Albums Made by Women” list!