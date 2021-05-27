Watch this electrifying Gil Scott-Heron performance at Woodstock 1994.
On this day in 2011, the groundbreaking American poet, author, and jazz musician Gil Scott-Heron died. He was 62. Born in Chicago in 1949, Scott-Heron became well known for his 1970 song, “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.” The song was first recorded for his 1970 album Small Talk at 125th and Lenox. The 1971 album Pieces of a Man featured a re-recorded version of the song, complete with a full band. In 1970, his first novel, a murder mystery titled The Vulture, was also published.lithub.com