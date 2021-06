Senior Vice President – Retail and Digital Operations at Midwest BankCentre. Sarah Schaefer has been named Senior Vice President – Retail and Digital Operations at Midwest BankCentre. In her new role, Schaefer will continue to support the bank’s employees as well as the bank’s customers and communities by continuing to improve and optimize the bank’s processes, products and services. With over 10 years of banking experience, Sarah will apply her knowledge to drive efficiencies and enhance the customer experience.