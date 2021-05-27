Cancel
Pre-Open Stock Movers 05/27: (VTNR) (TELL) (BTBT) Higher; (AMC) (OKTA) (GME) Lower (more...)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) 160% HIGHER; announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Mobile refinery ("Mobile") located in Mobile, Alabama from Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US, Shell Oil Company and Shell Chemical LP ("Shell"), subsidiaries of Royal Dutch Shell plc, for $75 million. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter 2021, subject to regulatory clearance and various closing conditions.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 112.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Baidu comprises approximately 0.3% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $52,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cim LLC Grows Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Cim LLC increased its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,255,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 170,092 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.77% of Fortinet worth $190,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Windsor Group LTD Acquires 955 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $425,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO Sells $899,470.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

John L. Hennessy Sells 70 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 177.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.19% of JinkoSolar worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Increases Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Price Target to $6.00

TELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tellurian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.68.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
The Motley Fool

3 Surefire Value Stocks to Buy While Tech Shares Crash

Technology stocks have had a rough time the last few months after being on fire in 2020. Investors have been worried about inflation and the possibility that growth stocks have gotten out ahead of themselves, which could keep the tech industry down for the foreseeable future. If you're looking to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 14,071 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.15.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.