Pre-Open Stock Movers 05/27: (VTNR) (TELL) (BTBT) Higher; (AMC) (OKTA) (GME) Lower (more...)
Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) 160% HIGHER; announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Mobile refinery ("Mobile") located in Mobile, Alabama from Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US, Shell Oil Company and Shell Chemical LP ("Shell"), subsidiaries of Royal Dutch Shell plc, for $75 million. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter 2021, subject to regulatory clearance and various closing conditions.