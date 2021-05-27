Felicity Memorial Day event

Submitted by the Herman Houghton VFW Post 7496. Herman Houghton VFW Post 7496 Memorial Day Parade will be May 31, with line up at 11 a.m., and the parade at noon. This is a time change from in the past; we will be doing two extra services, so it will give us time to get back in time for the line-up at the parade. For those who would like to view our services, we will meeting at the VFW at 6:30 a.m. We will be doing services in this order: - Mt. Pleasant (Stringtown) Cemetery. - Chilo Cemetery. - Neville Memorial. - Neville Cemetery. - Vesper Cemetery. - Calvary Cemetery. - Pt. Isabel Cemetery. - Back at the VFW for line-up, parade at noon, service in South Park, service in Felicity Cemetery.