City of Loveland Memorial Day program
Submitted by the city of Loveland. The City of Loveland Veterans’ Memorial Committee is pleased to announce that the 2021 Memorial Day program will be held Monday, May 31. Show your patriotism and honor those who have sacrificed so much for our nation’s freedoms by attending the parade and memorial service. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the Loveland Elementary School, 600 Loveland Madeira Road. Immediately following the parade, a ceremony will be held at the Loveland Veterans’ Memorial, located on West Loveland Avenue at the corner of Riverside Drive. For additional information, please contact Misty Brents at Loveland City Hall at (513) 707-1437. If you or your organization would like to be in the parade, register online at here .