Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Post 72 Memorial Day at Mt. Moriah

Posted by 
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 6 days ago
Submitted by American Legion Post 72. Post 72 will not be able to have the parade this year due to COVID-19, but they are decorating the graves with flags and will have a short ceremony at the Mt. Moriah Chapel at 10 a.m. on May 31.
Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

443
Followers
362
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Clermont Sun

 https://www.clermontsun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#On This Day#American Legion Post#The Mt Moriah Chapel#Flags#Decorating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
Linton, NDecrecord.com

Dan R. Richardson Post 54 holds Memorial Day supper

The Dan R. Richardson American Legion Post 54 and Auxiliary of Linton held a Memorial Day supper at the Emmons County Memorial Auditorium in Linton on May 31. About 90 people attended the supper, which was prepared by Larry and Rosalind Leier, and consisted of pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, bread and dessert. (Photos and article by […]
Oelwein, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Area American Legion posts to conduct Memorial Day services

The Oelwein American Legion Ross Reid Post 9 and Auxiliary will conduct Memorial Day services Monday, May 31, 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein. Jake Blitsch will serve as master of ceremonies with Pastor Adam Graunke offering the invocation and benediction. Guest speaker will be Chief Petty Officer Josh Link,...
Foley, ALmulletwrapper.net

Post 99 Memorial Day ceremony planned at Max Griffin Park

Post 99 Memorial Day ceremony planned at Max Griffin Park. A Memorial Day ceremony, sponsored by American Legion Post 99, will be held on May 31 at 11 a.m. at Max Griffin Park in Foley. The park is located at 300 W. Roosevelt St. Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Join Post 99 members at Max Griffin Park to honor our fallen veterans. If weather is bad, ceremony will be held at the Post 99 bingo hall. Info: 251-943-3114. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. The public is invited and welcome at always at Post 99.
Maryville, MOnodawaynews.com

Memorial Day ceremony is at AL Hall; Posts hold cemetery functions

The annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 11 am, Monday, May 31 at the American Legion Post 100 Hall, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville. Members of Post 100 will conduct the ceremony starting with Commander David Dredge doing the welcome. The posting of the colors will be done by the honor guard under Commander Amos Clampit.
Edmonds, WAmltnews.com

VFW Post again modifies Memorial Day poppy drive plans due to COVID-19

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8870 has once again been forced to modify its plans to distribute its “Buddy” Poppies in the community during the Memorial Day weekend. The poppy drive commemorates Memorial Day, our nation’s annual remembrance, which honors the memory of all the men and women who served in the nation’s military and have passed away, many of them dying while defending liberty and freedom.
Sidney, MTSidney Herald

Memorial Day events include posting of flags, parade, lunch

The Annual Memorial Day posting of flags and parade in Sidney will take place on Monday, May 31. The day begins with the Posting of Flags ceremony, spearhead by the Sidney Lion’s Club at 7 a.m. The Parade of Flags of Honor with a program to follow will begin at 11 a.m.
Putnam County, WVwvgazettemail.com

Putnam Legion post to hold three Memorial Day ceremonies

The American Legion’s James E. Marshall Post 187 in Winfield will hold Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday in three Putnam County communities, starting with a 10 a.m. event in front of the Putnam County Judicial Building in Winfield. At 11:45 a.m., post members will be at Valley View Cemetery in...
FestivalPosted by
University City News

Memorial Day Live at Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial

The Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial will honor Air Force Airman First Class William Pitsenbarger (Medal of Honor Recipient), the 30th Anniversary of Desert Storm, and our nation’s heroes through a live and virtual tribute event on 31 May 2021 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. (PDT). The event is open to the public but seating is limited.
Perry, OHCanton Repository

Up to 500 U.S. flags to be posted for Memorial Day weekend at Perry High School

PERRY TWP. – After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis, Operation: Flags of Freedom is helping to bring back a three-day Memorial Day weekend bonanza. Between 400 and 500 American flags will fly in front of Perry High School for a Perry Rotary Heroes Remembrance Ceremony, honoring U.S. military members who have given their lives while protecting our nation’s freedom.
Glenview, ILJournal & Topics

Glenview American Legion Post 166 To Honor Late Cmdr. Bill Bickley On Memorial Day

Members of the Joseph M. Sesterhenn American Legion Post 166 will host a Memorial Day observance at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31 at the Veterans Memorial at Glenview Road and River Drive, with speakers, a color guard, and presentation of a plaque honoring late Post 166 Cmdr. Bill Bickley. Expected speakers include scholarship winner Emily Wyngarden and Village President Mike Jenny. Unlike past years, there will be no Memorial Day parade in Glenview.