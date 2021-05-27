Post 72 Memorial Day at Mt. Moriah

Post 99 Memorial Day ceremony planned at Max Griffin Park. A Memorial Day ceremony, sponsored by American Legion Post 99, will be held on May 31 at 11 a.m. at Max Griffin Park in Foley. The park is located at 300 W. Roosevelt St. Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Join Post 99 members at Max Griffin Park to honor our fallen veterans. If weather is bad, ceremony will be held at the Post 99 bingo hall. Info: 251-943-3114. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. The public is invited and welcome at always at Post 99.