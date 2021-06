Jeff Bezos has announced he will be traveling to space next month on one of his Blue Origin rockets alongside his brother Mark Bezos.On Monday, the Amazon founder that he and his brother would be making a suborbital sightseeing mission on 20 July.“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” Jeff Bezos said in an Instagram post.“On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend,” he said.But who is Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos’ brother, and space companion?Mark Bezos is the younger brother of Amazon founder...