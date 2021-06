Rob Halford has revealed that he would love to write and record a new song with the Japanese pop-metal group BABYMETAL. The JUDAS PRIEST singer, who performed the band's classic tracks "Painkiller" and "Breaking The Law" with BABYMETAL at the 2016 Alternative Music Awards, told Metal Hammer magazine: "I was delighted to be asked. It was such a hectic day that it was over in a flash, but it was a blast."