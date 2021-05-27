Cancel
Personal Finance

People on the Move

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck is pleased to announce that veteran congressional tax counsel Mark Warren will join the firm as a shareholder in the firm's Washington, D.C., office. Warren adds senior-level experience to Brownstein's Tax and Financial Services team in Washington having served as chief tax counsel to the Senate Finance Committee, tax counsel to the House Ways and Means Committee and deputy assistant secretary for legislative affairs at the Department of the Treasury.

State
Washington State
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Marijuana Banking Reform Will Advance In The House Before Legalization, Congressman Says

A bill to protect banks that work with state-legal marijuana businesses that was reintroduced in the House this week will advance before lawmakers tackle more comprehensive cannabis reform, a key congressman said on Friday. During a press call to discuss the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, Reps. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO), Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and other cosponsors answered questions about the state of play of the legislation, which cleared the chamber as a standalone bill in 2019 and twice as part of COVID-19 relief packages last year. Blumenauer, co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus and an original cosponsor of the bill, said that the plan is to pass the banking reform first because it “is a public safety crisis now,” and it’s “distinct—as we’ve heard from some of my colleagues—distinct from how they feel about comprehensive reform.” “Comprehensive reform is coming,” he said. “There’s no need, however, for us to wait on the banking issue. This is an issue that is putting the public at risk” because marijuana businesses are currently forced to operate on a largely cash-only basis, making them targets of crime, among other issues, he said. When the standalone legislation was scheduled for a vote in 2019, there was pushback from some advocates who felt that Congress should have prioritized comprehensive reform to legalize marijuana and promote social equity, rather than start with a measure viewed as primarily friendly to industry interests. It’s also simply the case that the SAFE Banking Act has been refiled and, so far this Congress, no bills to end federal cannabis prohibition have yet been introduced. However, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) recently said that he will be putting out his Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act soon. That bill, which would deschedule marijuana and promote equity in the industry, was…
Congress & CourtsClick2Houston.com

Senators push measure to accelerate DAF, foundation giving

Two key U.S. senators introduced legislation Wednesday designed to spur faster payouts from donor-advised funds and foundations, giving new momentum to an effort that has deeply divided philanthropy. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, a former chairman of the Finance Committee who still sits on that panel, and Sen. Angus...
Congress & CourtsIJR

GOP Filibusters Dem Bill on Gender Pay Gap

A Democratic bill to give federal bureaucrats a larger role in determining who should get paid failed to advance in the Senate on Tuesday as Republicans used the filibuster to put the so-called Paycheck Fairness Act into the vast trash bin of failed legislation. The bill was voted down 49-50....
Michigan Stateiosconews.com

Michigan lawmakers examine bills on tax credits, income tax requirements, more

(The Center Square) – The Michigan House of Representatives Tax Advisory Committee heard testimony Wednesday on a series of pending bills before the Legislature. On the docket were bills to extend brownfield tax credits for multiphase buildings projects in Detroit; waive state sales taxes on automotive manufacturers’ rebates; and ban city income tax requirements for nonresidents.
Congress & Courtstomorrowstechnician.com

Auto Care Caucus Renewed With 117th US Congress

The Auto Care Association today announced the Auto Care Caucus has been formally renewed in the 117th United States Congress. The caucus will be co-chaired by U.S. Congressional Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., who both share an enthusiasm and understanding of the auto care industry and will help facilitate communication about industry issues to their peers on Capitol Hill. Congressional caucuses are classified as “Congressional Member Organizations” and are made up of lawmakers who share common public policy goals pertaining to a particular interest, demographic or political party.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Lobbying world

Alex McDonough, co-chair of Clean Energy for Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign, joined Pioneer Public Affairs as a partner. McDonough previously advised former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid (Nev.) on energy and environmental issues and most recently was vice president for public policy at Sunrun Inc. Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen...
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Marijuana banking debate returns to Congress and Rep. Perlmutter is optimistic

Eight years after it was first introduced, federal legislation that would give cannabis companies in Colorado and across the country access to the banking system is back in Congress. And its co-sponsors, Democrat and Republican, are sounding bullish. The Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, or SAFE Banking Act, has been introduced every Congress since 2013 by U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat. It has passed the House on several occasions but never the Senate. Perlmutter expects that to change this year, he said during a conference call Friday. Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat who chairs the Senate Banking Committee, has told Perlmutter that he expects the committee to debate and vote on the bill for the first time. Since legalization in Colorado, the state has seen more than $10 billion in sales and about $430 million in tax revenue from the cannabis business. Rep. Steve Stivers, an Ohio Republican and co-sponsor of the SAFE Banking Act, said he has spoken with two top Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Mike Crapo of Idaho, and feels optimistic. “We showed that we can get great Republican support on this bill last year, with 91 Republicans voting for it,” Stivers said, referring to a vote in the House, “and I feel confident that there will be a lot of Republican senators that will vote for this when it gets a vote in the Senate.” Perlmutter expects the full House to vote in April or May. He said the bill may have so much bipartisan support that it can be fast-tracked with only a requirement that two-thirds of members vote in favor. But it’ll need 60 votes in the Senate — including at least 10 Republican votes — in order to make it to President Joe…
Arizona Stateknau.org

AZ GOP House Fails To Pass Key Portions Of State Budget

The Arizona House failed to pass key portions of a $12.8 billion state budget that contains a massive $1.9 billion income tax cut after one Republican joined all Democrats in opposing the measure. Monday’s developments were a major defeat for GOP House leaders who risked the vote knowing they lacked...
Income TaxCNBC

U.S. investigates disclosure of tax records on rich Americans

The Treasury Department is probing the disclosure of tax records cited in a media report that showed that some wealthy Americans paid little to no income taxes. The Treasury Department has asked law enforcement authorities to investigate the disclosure of tax records cited in a media report that showed that some of America's richest people paid little to no income taxes, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.
Advocacykindful.com

Building A Nonprofit Board That Understands Financial Stewardship

Not every nonprofit board member needs to be a financial whiz to effectively serve on a board. But some general knowledge about financial literacy will bode well. Why? Because no one wants board members approving budgets that they don’t fully understand or making decisions to expand staff when they aren’t clear if the budget can withstand additional salaries and benefits or voting on fundraising approaches when they don’t understand cost/benefit analysis.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Connecticut lawmakers approve new tax on trucks to fund road repairs

With declining revenue from the gas tax and highway tolls off the table for now, Democrats in the General Assembly on Tuesday approved a new user fee on large trucks, asserting that it is the fairest way to fund road repairs. “It is no secret that we have spent quite some time in Connecticut talking about … how we can make the necessary improvements to our infrastructure,’' said Rep. Sean ...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Top Republicans call for probe into 'egregious' leak of billionaires' tax return data

Republican lawmakers are calling for answers about how troves of IRS tax documents tied to the wealthiest people in the world ended up getting leaked to the media. Rep. Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, along with Senate Finance Committee ranking member Sen. Mike Crapo on Wednesday evening, demanded answers from IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig about the “egregious and illegal” release of tax returns to ProPublica.