Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

People on the Move

bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames (Jim) Oliver, a Foulston Siefkin partner, has been ranked as a leading individual lawyer in the Chambers USA 2021 Guide to America’s Leading Lawyers for Business in the area of Litigation: General Commercial. Additionally, the firm received a top-tier Band 1 ranking for the practice area. The publication awards rankings based on legal knowledge, experience, ability, effectiveness, client service and independent nationwide research. For more information, visit www.foulston.com.

www.bizjournals.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Foulston Siefkin#Legal Knowledge#Ability#Client Service#Litigation#America#General Commercial#Effectiveness#Ranking#Guide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Businesshotelbusiness.com

People on the move at Chesapeake, Aimbridge and more

Executives in the hospitality industry have taken on new roles. Here’s a look:. Chesapeake Hospitality has promoted Clifford Ferrara to chief commercial officer and Steve Smith to chief strategy officer. Ferrara, the former EVP, sales & revenue generation, assumes direct responsibility for the company’s commercial activities including revenue management, marketing,...
Lawlegalnews.com

Lawyer Trust Account virtual seminar set for June 22

The State Bar of Michigan is hosting its latest Lawyer Trust Accounts Seminar: Management Principles & Recordkeeping Resources, offering presentations on the ethical management of lawyer trust accounts and the effective use of forms, checklists, and other recordkeeping resources. It is an opportunity for lawyers to receive practical information regarding...
LawLaw.com

Law Firms Are Ready to Look Outside for Transactional Help, Bets ALSP Factor

Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. While several firms, including Allen & Overy and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, already work with the alternative legal services provider Factor, the company is now aiming to target firms across the Am Law 200 as well as boutiques doing transactional work.
Relationship Adviceabovethelaw.com

Self-Employed Attorneys Still Have ‘Bosses’

Many times, when I tell people that I run my own law firm, they respond by commenting about how great it must be to not have a boss. Of course, self-employed lawyers do not have supervisors like associates who work at law firms, and it is nice not to deal with annual reviews, office politics, and all of the unpleasant things that people who work for others need to endure. However, self-employed lawyers definitely still have “bosses” in the sense that there are still usually people to whom the attorney is accountable, and in many ways, this can be similar to the situations faced by associates who work for partners at larger law firms.
LawLaw.com

Law Firm General Counsel Have Never Been So Important. Here's Why.

As the legal industry undergoes seismic change and grapples with the pressures caused by COVID-19 and ever active regulators, the law firm general counsel has arguably never been so important. Several law firms have recently refreshed those who hold the post, or appointed their very first “lawyers’ lawyer.” Shoosmiths hired...
Economyiwantabuzz.com

Business Profile Law Offices of Tauseef S. Ahmed, Esq.

Business Name: Law Offices of Tauseef S. Ahmed, Esq. Website: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tauseefahmed1225/. What type of business services do you offer? Legal services. Practice areas include Tax Lien Foreclosures, Residential/Commercial Real Estate Transactions, Landlord/Tenant, Foreclosure Defense, Consumer Bankruptcy, and Intellectual Property. What role does social media play in your outreach? I rely...
Economylegalnewsline.com

TOPDOG Legal Marketing joins prominent legal blog communities

TOPDOG Legal Marketing LLC has issued the following press release:. TOPDOG Legal Marketing LLC is pleased to announce the acceptance of the company’s blog into the LexBlog and Arizona Attorney Daily legal blog networks. This inclusion comes on the heels of TOPDOG being recognized as one of Feedspot’s “Top 40 Legal Marketing Blogs & Websites in 2020 for Law Firms” and further illustrates TOPDOG’s unique value as a company led by attorneys who strive to provide quality digital marketing services and content for lawyers and law firms.
Lawpennrecord.com

ARMSTRONG TEASDALE LLP: Advancing Equity and Inclusion in Legal Workplaces

Armstrong Teasdale LLP recently issued the following announcement. When:June 10, 2021 at 2:00pm – 3:00pm(CDT) People:Meshach Y. Rhoades, Sarah Roe Sise, Sonji R. Young. As law firms and legal workplaces of today strive to transform, the quest to foster more diverse and inclusive environments is a growing priority. In this course, Armstrong Teasdale Chief Diversity Officer and Partner Meshach Rhoades, Inclusion Committee Chair and Partner Sarah Sise, and VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Sonji Young will explore the history of workplace diversity in the legal industry, mitigating bias to champion inclusive hiring and allyship.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

StarCompliance Welcomes New Client: Public Trust Advisors, LLC

ROCKVILLE, Md. (PRWEB) June 09, 2021. StarCompliance (“Star”), a leading provider of financial compliance technology solutions, announced its new partnership with Public Trust Advisors, LLC—an investment advisory firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado—to deliver StarCompliance’s best-in-class software to the company’s employees. Barry Howsden, CCO at Public Trust Advisors, commented on the...
Fort Wayne, INfwbusiness.com

June 11 - People on the Move

Do it Best Corp. is pleased to announce the following additions to its world headquarters team in Fort Wayne:. Josh Bright as an IT Security Analyst; Lauren Buchanan as a Communications Specialist; Trent Emerick as an EDI Administrator; Michael Filosa as a Demand Forecasting Analyst; Justin Gephart as a Communications Intern; Rachel Hayre-Edwards as a User Experience Designer; Ryan Jordan as a Demand Forecasting Analyst; Tracey Mazock as a Consumer Marketing Specialist; Jennifer Sennett as a Staff Accountant; and Dave Turpchinoff as a Building Materials Trader.
Relationship Adviceatoallinks.com

COLLABORATIVE LAW

Since its emergence in 1990, the collaborative practice has been a rapidly growing family law practice throughout America, Canada, Europe, England and now Australia. On 1 January 1990 Stuart Webb, a Family Lawyer in Minneapolis in the United States decided that he would henceforth represent his clients only pursuant to a binding agreement that neither he nor the lawyers for the other party would ever go to Court for their clients.
BusinessLaw.com

Slaughter and May Names New Finance, Brussels Leaders

Slaughter and May has refreshed four leadership positions in its ranks, appointing two women and two men to head up various practices and an office. The firm has refreshed the leaders of its financial institutions group, its equity capital markets practice and its Brussels office, following the retirement of partners Nilufer von Bismarck and John Boyce earlier this year.
BusinessLaw.com

Indian Law Firm Cyril Amarchand’s Legal Tech Incubator Picks Second Batch of Startups

Indian law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas has selected a second batch of three startups for its legal tech incubator Prarambh. The companies are Conduct, a start-up that helps companies manage employment compliance matters related to gender such as sexual misconduct complaints; Presolv360, an online arbitration and mediation platform; and PropertyChek, which provides online due diligence and registration services for residential real estate buyers.
Businesslawcrossing.com

General Counsel

This position provides legal guidance to further PPC’s strategic objectives and protect and preserve the legal, ethical and financial integrity and reputation of the PPC Companies. This role includes providing legal counsel to the senior leadership team and other senior management responsible for contracts within the PPC Companies. With specific expertise in the areas of commercial law, corporate law, employment law, and construction contracts, General Counsel offers strategic legal leadership that is informed by a clear understanding of the company’s business objectives and expertise in the laws and regulations relevant to the business nationwide. General Counsel is looked upon as a strategic partner to the business by aligning legal and business strategies, suggesting innovative business solutions, mitigating risk, and ensuring legal efficiency across the PPC Companies.
Businessaithority.com

ProV International Appoints New CEO To Strengthen It’s Strategic Development

With a forte in IT strategy, implementation, advisory, management and optimization, ProV International has recently taken another step into its strategic journey by appointing a brand-new CEO, Marcus Leeb. With a forte in IT strategy, implementation, advisory, management and optimization, ProV International has recently taken another step into its strategic...
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

Fishawack Health Enhances Its Omnichannel Offering With The Acquisition Of Analytics-Driven Digital Marketing Agency, closerlook

As part of its bold growth plans, Fishawack Health announces the acquisition of closerlook, a data analytics and digital native healthcare agency specializing in intelligent omnichannel marketing solutions. KNUTSFORD, England, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Fishawack Health, a leading global commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, announces the acquisition...
Softwareprunderground.com

Home Improvement Disruptor Bidmii Engages MNP For Financial Consulting Services

Bidmii International Inc., Canada’s first online home improvement marketplace, has appointed national accounting firm MNP to provide a range of financial advisory services with a focus on accounting and tax solutions. The Bidmii platform offers an end-to-end solution for the home improvement industry in Canada, working to solve the major...