People on the Move
James (Jim) Oliver, a Foulston Siefkin partner, has been ranked as a leading individual lawyer in the Chambers USA 2021 Guide to America’s Leading Lawyers for Business in the area of Litigation: General Commercial. Additionally, the firm received a top-tier Band 1 ranking for the practice area. The publication awards rankings based on legal knowledge, experience, ability, effectiveness, client service and independent nationwide research. For more information, visit www.foulston.com.www.bizjournals.com