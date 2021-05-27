Grilled Oysters with Prosciutto and Parmigiano

Often overlooked in the discussions around New Jersey diner and pizza culture is the important place that cased meats - particularly hot dogs - hold in our hearts. Most people have their favorite spots and the Shore is no exception. Max’s Bar & Grill, the most recent version of Max’s Famous Hot Dogs (which is slowly inching itself towards its centennial anniversary), is the runaway best of the bunch. The Bar & Grill in Long Branch pairs a wide variety of local beers with their custom blend of beef and pork foot-long frankfurters. Whether you’re looking for a classic with kraut, a statewide favorite Italian hot dog (topped with peppers, onions, and potatoes), or something exotic like a pork roll-topped Jersey Shore dog or a lobster topped surf n’ turf, you won’t go home hungry. If someone in your group isn’t into dogs, Max’s offers a full menu of burgers, sandwiches, fried fish platters, and salads too.