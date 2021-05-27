People on the Move

This position provides legal guidance to further PPC’s strategic objectives and protect and preserve the legal, ethical and financial integrity and reputation of the PPC Companies. This role includes providing legal counsel to the senior leadership team and other senior management responsible for contracts within the PPC Companies. With specific expertise in the areas of commercial law, corporate law, employment law, and construction contracts, General Counsel offers strategic legal leadership that is informed by a clear understanding of the company’s business objectives and expertise in the laws and regulations relevant to the business nationwide. General Counsel is looked upon as a strategic partner to the business by aligning legal and business strategies, suggesting innovative business solutions, mitigating risk, and ensuring legal efficiency across the PPC Companies.