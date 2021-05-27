People on the Move
Tony Rupp, Foulston Siefkin’s Kansas City partner-in-charge, has been ranked a leading individual lawyer in the Chambers USA 2021 Guide to America’s Leading Lawyers for Business for Litigation: General Commercial. Additionally, the firm received a top-tier Band 1 ranking for the practice area. The publication awards rankings based on legal knowledge, experience, ability, effectiveness, client service and independent nationwide research. For more information, visit www.foulston.com.www.bizjournals.com