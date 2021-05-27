Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thomas Smith

Why You Should Try Date Honey

Posted by 
Thomas Smith
Thomas Smith
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0EGg_0aDLoLx400
Date honeyGado Images

It seems like every day there’s a new sweetener vying for space on our pantry shelves and making the rounds online. Stevia! Monk fruit extract! Agave nectar! Many of the new sweeteners promise magical properties — they’re all-natural, calorie-free, sustainable, or check off some other essential health food box. Old-fashioned saccharin — or, perish the thought, sugar — don’t stand a chance against this new crop of sweetening hopefuls.

Many of these sweeteners have major drawbacks: Stevia is hard to cook with and can leave a bitter aftertaste. Monk fruit extract is expensive. And xylitol could poison your dog.

Enter date honey, made from pureed and filtered fruits of the date palm. It’s a dark, thick sweetener with the consistency of honey — hence the name. In theory, it’s a healthier choice than other sweeteners. And unlike honey, it’s vegan and paleo-friendly — no bees were harmed in the making of your jar! While it’s rare in the United States, date honey is a big deal in the Middle East, where it goes by the names silan, dvash, or rub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jEc9O_0aDLoLx400
Date HoneyGado Images

I first tried date honey on a trip to Israel. Our tour bus broke down, and we stopped at a shopping mall. They had a smoothie stand, and I got a smoothie made with coconut milk, date honey, and bananas, and it was amazing. It was also one of the only unscripted moments on a trip that was otherwise a whirlwind tour of ancient ruins and cultural sites. I remember drinking my smoothie and thinking how nice it was to see how real people in the country lived and ate.

A biblical past

The origins of date honey go back to biblical times. Dates are one of the seven species of plants mentioned in the Old Testament, and date honey appears frequently in the Bible. Leviticus 2:11, for example, discusses when it can or cannot be used as an offering, and various other passages reference making and using the sweet syrup.

And the famous “land of milk and honey” that appears in Numbers and Exodus? Scholars believe that it doesn’t refer to bee’s honey, as most people assume. Nope, the “honey” in that classic phrase is none other than date honey. (As an aside, the “milk” probably isn’t cow’s milk, but rather goat’s milk or white wine.)

Date honey today

So date honey has ancient origins — possibly even enough to counter its present-day hype. But does it taste good?

To me, date honey tastes like a mashup between molasses and a fig newton. It has the sticky consistency and deep, slightly bitter sweetness of molasses, but also the distinctly fruity, floral taste of the aforementioned children’s cookie. It’s definitely not as sweet as bee honey — for many, especially younger kids, date honey will be an acquired taste. But like molasses, it also has a depth of flavor and ability to complement other foods that honey often lacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPpP5_0aDLoLx400
Date HoneyGado Images

Date honey might not be available in most supermarkets, but it’s not hard to find. If you don’t mind paying a premium, Jeff Bezos has you covered. Several companies now sell date honey on Amazon, usually for around $7 to $10 per bottle. I like the D’vash brand.

If you don’t mind hunting around, you can probably find it in stores for a lot less. Middle Eastern markets often carry it, and you can get it in some well-stocked gourmet food shops.

Failing that, though, you can always make your own. The recipe couldn’t be simpler: Take a bunch of dates (Medjool work best) and cut them up. Boil them for about 30 minutes, and let them cool. Strain them through some cheesecloth, and the resulting liquid is date honey. Most people like to boil it down — just as you would when making maple syrup — until it’s their preferred level of thickness.

Once you’ve got a jar in your kitchen, it’s easy to incorporate it into cooking.

For starters, you can substitute it for sugar in your recipes and otherwise bake them as normal. Either use two-thirds of a cup of date honey for each cup of sugar replaced, or go 1:1 for a stronger date-y flavor.

Another great option is to duplicate my Israeli smoothie. Add date honey, a banana, milk, coconut milk, and ice to a blender and whiz until ready. You’ll be glad you did. And finally, date honey makes a great dip or sauce. I like it on Greek yogurt, with challah, or drizzled on a banana with some coconut milk.

Healthy? Maybe…

So is date honey really healthier than other alternatives? I’m always dubious about health claims, especially when so many sites act like they’ve “rediscovered” an ancient material with supposedly magical properties. Google “date honey health" and you’ll surface some pretty iffy claims.

It turns out, though, that there’s some truth to the idea that date honey is healthier than other sweeteners. According to Bon Appetit, it has a glycemic index of 47, compared with around 70 for table sugar. A lower glycemic index suggests that a food will cause fewer spikes in blood sugar. And because date honey is made with whole fruit, there’s some evidence it contains magnesium, potassium, and other minerals.

So is it a tasty panacea you should put on everything? Not exactly. In the end, date honey is still sugar. It has a lower glycemic index than table sugar, but so does basically everything else. And while it has minerals, so do many far healthier items, like fruits and vegetables. It’s still fairly caloric, too, with 62 calories per tablespoon. So as with all sugars, use it in moderation.

While the health benefits of date honey seem modest at best, it has lots of other things going for it (beyond just being tasty). Because it’s derived from fruit, date honey is vegan. And because it’s been around since before agriculture, it’s paleo, too.

But even if you’re a regular old omnivore, you should still try date honey. It’s a corporation-defying natural sweetener you can make at home. It’s a cultural staple of a major part of the world. It’s a connection to an ancient, biblical time. Oh, and it goes great on vanilla ice cream.

Thomas Smith

Thomas Smith

Lafayette, CA
724
Followers
126
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Thomas Smith is an award winning entrepreneur, and the co-founder and CEO of Gado Images. Thomas writes, speaks and consults about artificial intelligence, privacy, food, photography, tech, and the San Francisco Bay Area. As a professional photographer, Thomas' photographic work regularly appears in publications worldwide.

 http://www.gadoimages.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Date Sugar#No Sugar#Milk Substitute#Food Drink#Coconut Milk#Sugar Syrup#Coconut Cream#Fruit#Vanilla Ice Cream#Middle Eastern#Israeli#Greek#Stevia#Date Honey Today#Bee Honey#Agave Nectar#Molasses#Maple Syrup#Table Sugar#Bananas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksslice.ca

8 Types of Junk Food That Are Actually Good for You

Healthy junk food may sound like an oxymoron, but some notorious eats are more wholesome than you think. Learn which of your favourite types of junk food are rich in nutritional value and low in calorie count so you can say hello to guilt-free snacking. Bacon. Turns out that bacon...
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Here's Why You Should Be Adding Soy Sauce To Your Popcorn

Making the perfect bowl of popcorn at home may seem like an unachievable dream. Hard as you try, nothing seems to compare to the oversized tub of the stuff that you pay way too much for at the movie theater. Or, at least, that's what you've thought up until now.
Food & DrinksOne Green Planet

Garlic Scape: What is It and Why You Should Use It

Oh, if ever there was a flavor intended for the best of us, it must be garlic! Garlic adds such a notable tinge to every dish to which it is included. Why it tastes so grand that the aftereffects—garlic breath—are hardly a price to pay for the privilege of eating it.
NutritionPosted by
Mashed

The Egg Yolk Myth You Should Stop Believing

It feels like food nutrition rules change with the wind. According to Healthline, nutrition information you once believed as fact gets refuted as a myth, making healthy eating that much more difficult. Some dieticians once claimed you should avoid high-fat foods, but some low-fat foods and diet items end up contributing to insulin resistance. Some diets used to tout low-calorie eating plans, but scientists recently found that these rapid weight loss diets can't keep the pounds off and can do some unforeseen long-term damage. The latest myth you now have to remember centers around how to include egg yolks in your weekly diet.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

You Should Be Using This Kitchen Tool To Slice Mushrooms

Whether it's shiitake or button, in a breakfast omelette or on a pizza, mushrooms are known for their variety as much as their versatility. If you want to elevate your dish with earthy flavors, or if you want to make a vegetarian-friendly version of a meat-based recipe, mushrooms are always the answer (via Self).
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Golden Sugar And What Does It Taste Like?

For avid home bakers that are up on the latest trends and products, golden sugar might already be a staple of their pantry. However, for those who bake less often, this new kind of sugar might be a head scratcher. Like ruby chocolate was introduced as an additional option among the line-up of white, milk and dark chocolates, golden sugar is another shade on the spectrum from white to dark brown. Now bakers have one more option between granular and light brown sugars.
Food & DrinksWREG

Which Mr. Coffee iced coffee maker should I get?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it’s time to beat the summer heat and caffeinate, iced coffee is a drink that satisfies. But if you don’t have the time to pop into your local coffee shop, you can make your own iced coffee from your kitchen.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Skip IHOP's Steakburgers

"They say if you've had juicy steak burgers, you'll never go back to a regular burger." Who are they? Well, at the very least, "they" applies to the connoisseurs at My Chicago Steak. They describe a steak burger, aka a steakhouse burger, as a mix of an all-beef burger and steak. The "burger" comes together using a ground steak patty, usually with the option to choose a specific cut, instead of ground beef, and providing a better quality meat with flavors that truly shine, and even some health benefits like lower fat and leaner meat.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Ketchup Could Be Ruining Your Diet. Here's Why

There are plenty of condiment options available these days, but ketchup remains one of the most popular. According to Taste of Home, nearly 97% of Americans keep a bottle of the stuff on hand, and why wouldn't they? The bright red, tomato-based sauce makes a great addition to classic barbecue staples like hamburgers and hot dogs, not to mention that it also tastes great with fries, eggs, and macaroni and cheese. You can even turn it into ice cream if that's what your heart really desires.
Recipesthebestblogrecipes.com

Apple Dump Cake

Warm and gooey, this easy apple dump cake is a nearly effortless dessert to make. Simply dump all the ingredients together and before you know it, dessert is served. Dump cakes are a classic for a few reasons, mainly because they are simple and delicious. Dump cakes get their name because all you have to do is dump everything into a baking dish and put it in the oven.
Food & Drinksamericastestkitchen.com

The Simple Fruit Syrup That Makes Your Drink Taste Like Summer

Sweet, tangy, and simple, this syrup will transform your summer drinks. Four words: mixed berry shrub syrup. In beveragespeak, a shrub is a fruit and vinegar syrup you add to a drink. This one, made with summer's best ingredients, helps your drink reach its full potential. The result? A summer of elevated, refreshing beverages.
DrinksMySanAntonio

Why You Should Be Drinking Wine Made on Volcanoes

When you think of wine-growing regions, your mind likely wanders to gently rolling hills of elegantly coiffed vines, perhaps the towering slopes of Barolo or verdant mountain vineyards in Alsace. But some of the moment’s most interesting wines don’t hail from these idyllic landscapes. Rather, they come from the turbulent, treacherous soils formed from once (or still) active volcanoes.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Barramundi And What Does It Taste Like?

Seafood is a highly sought out food group amongst everyone in the world. In fact, the demand for seafood has risen over the years and on average 143.8 million metric tons are consumed each year globally, per Your Fish Guide. Including other uses of seafood, the overall total is 154 million metric tons.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Here's Why You Should Repurpose Chicken Fat Before Tossing It

Are you familiar with "schmaltz"? Unless you have an affinity for specialty foods or you're familiar with Jewish cuisine, probably not. Schmaltz is rendered chicken fat — and it's pretty amazing (so much so that it earned an admirable ranking on our list of best chicken parts). You can use it a variety of ways, really any way you'd use any other fat — for frying, as an addition to baked goods, or as a replacement for some of the oil/fats in homemade salad dressings or mayonnaise. Some even like to simply spread it on a piece of toast.
Food & Drinksgreekcitytimes.com

5 Reasons Why You Need to Avoid Doritos

Did you know?? The Dorito didn’t start out as the ﬂuorescent cheesy triangle we all know. First it was a regular, salted tortilla chip. And it was incredibly unpopular. Then, came the breakthrough. Frito Lay devised a way to import the savoury, satisfying taste of a taco onto a fried piece of cornmeal. All it took was the right ﬂavour chemicals. Voila! Born the Dorito.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten's Trick For Knowing When Your Chicken Is Fully Cooked

Anyone who has cooked chicken — or any meat for that matter — at home knows that it can be challenging and nerve-wracking to tell if it's actually time to take the chicken out of the oven or off the grill. No one wants to pour tons of energy into a meal that turns out to still be raw when it is cut open. That's why an Ina Garten fan, Tony P. from New York City, asked her about checking chicken before taking it out writing, "I always get nervous when making chicken that it's going to be undercooked. How do you know when it's done?" Fortunately, the "Barefoot Contessa" has an easy trick that doesn't require any special equipment.