Cass County, ND

2 arrests & 1 accident reported in Cass County

kjan.com
 18 days ago

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two recent arrests and one minor injury accident. Authorities say last Sunday (May 23), 29-year-old Samuel Daniel Martinez-Alvarado, of Atlantic,was arrested on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear. Martinez-Alvarado was transported to the Cass County Jail, and later posted bond. On May 22nd, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 28-year-old Alexandria Aquailia Knapp, of Exira, on a charge of OWI 1st offense. Knapp was transported to Cass County Jail and later released on her own recognizance.

www.kjan.com
