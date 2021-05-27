Tara Eberline

Many times, when I tell people that I run my own law firm, they respond by commenting about how great it must be to not have a boss. Of course, self-employed lawyers do not have supervisors like associates who work at law firms, and it is nice not to deal with annual reviews, office politics, and all of the unpleasant things that people who work for others need to endure. However, self-employed lawyers definitely still have “bosses” in the sense that there are still usually people to whom the attorney is accountable, and in many ways, this can be similar to the situations faced by associates who work for partners at larger law firms.