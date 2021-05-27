Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tara Eberline

bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTara Eberline, employment and labor law partner at Foulston Siefkin, has been ranked a leading individual lawyer in the Chambers USA 2021 Guide to America’s Leading Lawyers for Business in the area of Labor & Employment. Additionally, the firm received a top-tier Band 1 ranking for the practice area. The publication awards rankings based on legal knowledge, experience, ability, effectiveness, client service and independent nationwide research. For more information, visit www.foulston.com.

www.bizjournals.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Labor Law#Labor Employment#Nationwide#Guide#Visit Www Foulston Com#Chambers Usa#America#Ranking#Legal Knowledge#Client Service#Ability
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Relationship Adviceabovethelaw.com

Self-Employed Attorneys Still Have ‘Bosses’

Many times, when I tell people that I run my own law firm, they respond by commenting about how great it must be to not have a boss. Of course, self-employed lawyers do not have supervisors like associates who work at law firms, and it is nice not to deal with annual reviews, office politics, and all of the unpleasant things that people who work for others need to endure. However, self-employed lawyers definitely still have “bosses” in the sense that there are still usually people to whom the attorney is accountable, and in many ways, this can be similar to the situations faced by associates who work for partners at larger law firms.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Tech Strategist John McKinley Joins Workspot's Advisory Board

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspot, the Enterprise Desktop Cloud company, today announced that John McKinley has joined its advisory board. The founder of Great Falls Ventures, a seed- and early-stage investment and advisory firm, McKinley brings extensive technical and management experience that will be instrumental in helping guide Workspot's mission and vision.
Hershey, PAcaelusgreenroom.com

Empowered by Pathways: Embarking on an Equitable Future Together

At Hershey, we firmly believe that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are critical to our long-term success—not only in our workplace, but in the communities in which we operate and beyond. Following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor last year, we doubled down on our DEI priorities that...
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

Humphreys Law promotes new Partner and Head of Tax

Corporate tax specialist Annette Beresford has stepped up to the role of Partner and Head of Tax at Humphreys Law. Beresford joined Humphreys Law in 2018 where she served as a Senior Consultant advising on UK tax aspects of a broad range of M&A and other types of corporate transactions.
Businessfinextra.com

Stavvy makes senior hires

Stavvy, the fully-integrated digital transaction platform, announces a series of key leadership hires to facilitate its continued growth. Stavvy welcomes Amy Huchthausen, Chief Impact and Culture Officer; Kara Banosian, Chief Marketing Officer; Beth Lehman, Head of Compliance and Consumer Protection and Corporate Counsel; Patrick Bausemer, Head of Digital Strategy; Kyle Stephenson, Head of Solutions & Partnerships; and Mark Witte, Head of Growth.
HealthLaw.com

The CAA's Impact on Health and Welfare Plans

This article appeared in Accounting and Financial Planning for Law Firms, an ALM/Law Journal Newsletters publication covering all financial aspects of managing law firms, including: building a law firm budget; rates and rate arrangements with clients; coordinating benefits for law firm partners; and the newest strategies to grow your firm and your career.
Technologymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Kim Sneum Madsen, CEO of Umbraco

Kim Sneum Madsen, CEO of Umbraco shares some thoughts on the future of CMS platforms and what CMS providers should be keeping in mind as they innovate further:. Welcome to this martech chat. Kim, tell us more about Umbraco. We’d also love to hear a bit about your days being CEO or ‘’Chief Friend Maker’’ at Umbraco…
Mount Juliet, TNhomecaremag.com

Charlotta Nyberg Joins Permobil as CFO

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (June 9, 2021)—Permobil announced that Charlotta Nyberg has been appointed new chief financial officer of the company. Nyberg will be responsible for the financial management of the group and will play a pivotal role in driving sustainable long-term business growth and success through corporate development and profitability management. Specifically, group accounting, group finance, corporate development and group IT will report to the CFO.
Religionresourceumc.org

Podcasts on Social Media

Listen to these specially selected podcasts and let experts offer insights about using social media for ministry. Can You Be Social and Spiritual Too? - Hear how social media sites can help us keep up with our spiritual lives. Making Connections: Give Love 2020 - Hear how a Global Missions...
EconomyThrive Global

Lin Jiang of Yishi: “Perseverance”

Product. In most industries, especially food and beverage, the number one most important factor to success is having a good product — a product that the market cares about and people are willing to pay for. Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started...
Economyiwantabuzz.com

Business Profile Elder Law Associates PA

What type of business services do you offer? Legal services – elder law, elder law litigation services. What role does social media play in your outreach? Very large role – very active on social media. What differentiates you from the competition? More than 60 years of combined legal experience; Partner...
Charitiesbizjournals

Paul Perrault

Senior Vice President, Community Impact and Learning at Helios Education Foundation. Dr. Perrault will lead the Foundation's research and evaluation efforts to help ensure Helios' work is helping to close achievement gaps and increase postsecondary attainment. Dr. Perrault will also lead the grants administration team including the grants proposal and reporting process.
RetailDaily Journal of Commerce

Lenity Architecture taps Gwyn as shareholder

Lee Gwyn is now a shareholder in Lenity Architecture. He succeeds Daniel Roach, who has retired. Gwyn joined the firm as associate architect in 2012 and was promoted to senior manager in 2016. Drawing from a diverse, 30-year architectural background, he brings senior-level expertise to all projects – including medical, office, retail, hospitality and senior housing. Gwyn is licensed in more than 10 states.
Lawlegalnews.com

Lawyer Trust Account virtual seminar set for June 22

The State Bar of Michigan is hosting its latest Lawyer Trust Accounts Seminar: Management Principles & Recordkeeping Resources, offering presentations on the ethical management of lawyer trust accounts and the effective use of forms, checklists, and other recordkeeping resources. It is an opportunity for lawyers to receive practical information regarding...
Lawlegalnews.com

ABA report provides post-pandemic advice

The pandemic and its effects have dramatically affected the practice of law and will continue to have a long-term impact on the ways that legal work is conducted in the years to come. The good news is that now that vaccine rates are on the rise in the United States, it’s possible for members of the legal profession to envision and prepare for the post-pandemic world.
EducationThe Conversation

Joanna Burch-Brown

Joanna Burch-Brown is a Senior Lecturer in Philosophy at University of Bristol. She writes on ethics of contested heritage, with a focus on Bristol and the history of transatlantic slavery. She has worked with institutional leaders locally, nationally and internationally to understand perspectives on all sides of contested heritage debates, clarify responsibilities to different communities, and find balanced ways to address difficult history and its contemporary legacies. She has a particular interest is in bridging between different viewpoints and promoting understanding of the positive intentions of people on all sides.
Collegesabovethelaw.com

Quantifying The Law School Overenrollment Dilemma

According to a survey conducted by the Law School Admissions Council, what percentage of the 141 responding ABA law schools indicated they had exceeded or would exceed their deposit targets?. As trademark law increases in popularity, attorneys will need instruction and advice they can trust. The founder of Trademarkabilities sits...
Jobscoroflot.com

Sydney Social Media Internship

We are an award-winning, full-service marketing agency and express our values of authentic, bold, curious, effective and fun through what we do. As an agency we want to give back to the next generation of marketers and designers. As our design interns you’ll work alongside our Senior Graphic Designer and Senior Marketing Manager.
Businessroofingcontractor.com

TAMKO Announces Executive Sales Leadership Promotions

GALENA, Kan. — TAMKO announced the promotions of two key leaders to bolster its sales and marketing. Longtime TAMKO executive Stephen McNally has been promoted to senior vice president, and Alex Hines has been promoted to McNally’s previous position of vice president of sales and marketing. McNally joined TAMKO in...