Polymath Grows Polymesh Blockchain Node Operators with Scrypt Asset Management AG

By Staff Writer
banklesstimes.com
 8 days ago

Scrypt Asset Management, a Swiss company that provides institutional investment solutions for digital assets, is now running an authoring node on the new Polymesh blockchain. Polymesh, currently in testnet phase, is an institutional-grade blockchain specifically for regulated securities that was purpose-built by Polymath to address the regulatory gaps in existing blockchains such as Ethereum. Polymesh’s specificity gives it and the applications built on top an advantage in meeting capital markets requirements – particularly around identity, compliance, confidentiality, and governance.

www.banklesstimes.com
