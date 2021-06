Civil War Living History Weekend at Genesee Country Village & Museum: Stepping Beyond the Battlefield to Experience Daily Life in 1860s New York State. The grounds of Genesee Country Village & Museum will transform into a bustling community experiencing the wake of national conflict during Civil War Living History Weekend (Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.). Instead of focusing on live battle reenactments, GCV&M will put all of its energies into interpreting the daily lives of soldiers and civilians during the Civil War. The event will highlight the war’s relevancy in Western New York and present programing that will bring the diversity of the region in the 1860s to life.