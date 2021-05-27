Ninth-graders graduate from Patton JHS

“Fifty million dead. Five hundred million infected. A third of the world’s population brought to their knees. Who is responsible for this tragedy; one of history’s greatest sorrows? It was war; and while tens of thousands fell to its bullets and bombardment, it was disease that tore through millions. In today’s chaotic world, we can benefit greatly by looking back on this perilous time and learning from the pitfalls of our ancestors. We can see how World War One created the most deadly pandemic in history, and by doing so apply the information to our current day.”