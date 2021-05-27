Ninth-graders graduate from Patton JHS
Patton Junior High School staff and faculty celebrated 57 ninth-grade students and their accomplishments with a graduation ceremony May 20 in the Patton gym. “Today marks the closing of one chapter in their lives and the opening of many new opportunities. At Patton, we strive to provide the type of education that will enable students to become productive, positive citizens,” said Ryan Wiebe, Patton principal. “It has been a pleasure to see this group of students’ progress throughout this year. …They will be missed. We wish you continued success in your future endeavors.”www.ftleavenworthlamp.com