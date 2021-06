"We need a change... The world, without movement, does not evolve". That was Florentino Pérez's statement in the interviews he gave to explain the Super League project when asked about the Real Madrid of the future. The club is aware that it has to start a rebuild to gradually replace that stars that have won so much over the years. There are players like Ramos, Modric, Benzema and Marcelo who are over 30, and new names are yet to come. But in no case will it be an overnight revolution. It will be a progressive rebuild.