Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Study upgrades one of the largest databases of neuronal types

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpanish National Research Council (CSIC) A study led by researchers from the Institute Cajal of Spanish Research Council (CSIC) in Madrid, Spain in collaboration with the Bioengineering Department of George Mason University in Virginia, USA has updated one of the world's largest databases on neuronal types, Hippocampome.org. The study, which...

www.eurekalert.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Database#Brain Function#Brain Cells#Brain Activity#Single Cells#Nerve Cells#Csic#Plos Biology#Neuronal Types#Neural Activity#Inhibitory Neurons#Inhibitory Cells#Neural Diversity#Brain Machine Interfaces#Activity Patterns#Single Cell Activity#Excitatory Neurons#Memory Function#The Brain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Genetic risk factors revealed by largest genome study of depression to date

In the largest genetic analysis of depression to date, Veterans Affairs researchers identified many new gene variants that increase the risk for depression. The groundbreaking study helps researchers better understand the biological basis of depression and could lead to better drug treatments. The study involved genetic data on more than...
AstronomyEurekAlert

Study reveals diverse magnetic fields in solar-type star-forming cores

Magnetic fields are ubiquitous throughout our Milky Way Galaxy and play a crucial role in all dynamics of interstellar medium. However, questions like how Solar-type stars form out of magnetized molecular clouds, whether the role of magnetic fields changes at various scales and densities of molecular clouds, and what factors can change the morphology of magnetic fields in low-mass dense cores still remain unclear.
Physicsarxiv.org

Muon g-2 and a type-X two Higgs doublet scenario: some studies in high-scale validity

We study the high-scale validity of a Type-X two Higgs doublet scenario which provides an explanation of the observed value of muon $(g-2)$. This region admits of a pseudoscalar physical state, which is well below the observed 125-GeV scalar in mass. A second neutral scalar particle can be both above and below 125 GeV in such a scenario. Admissible regions in the parameter space are obtained by using the most recent data on muon $(g-2)$, theoretical constraints such as low-scale perturbativity and vacuum stability, and also all experimental constraints, including the available LHC results. Among other things, both the aforesaid orders of CP-even neutral scalar masses are included in our benchmark studies. Two-loop renormalisation group equations are used to predict the values of various couplings at high scales, and the regions in the space spanned by low-scale parameters, which retain perturbative unitarity as well as vacuum stability upto various scales are identified. We thus conclude that such a scenario, while successfully explaining the observed muon $(g-2)$, can be valid upto energy scales ranging from $10^{4}$ GeV to the Planck scale, thus opening up directions of thought on its ultraviolet completion.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study reveals a novel neuronal code for spatial perception

The brain is often likened to a computer: its hardware - neurons organized in complex circuits, its software - a plethora of codes that govern the neurons' behavior. But sometimes the brain performs exceptionally well even when its hardware seems inadequate for the task. For example, it's been puzzling how we and other mammals manage to navigate large-scale environments even though the brain's spatial perception circuits are seemingly suited to representing much smaller areas.
Energy IndustryNASA

Study Identifies Methane ‘Super-Emitters’ in Largest US Oilfield

About half of the biggest sources of the potent greenhouse gas methane in the Permian Basin oilfield are likely to be malfunctioning oilfield equipment, according to a month-long airborne study by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the University of Arizona, and Arizona State University. Repeatedly measuring the size and persistence of...
ScienceNature.com

Healing powers of neuron–macrophage crosstalk

Dialogue between neurons and macrophages regulates their functions in various contexts, but the precise mechanisms that balance pro-inflammatory and pro-repair responses during healing are poorly understood. A new study in Nature describes a major role for sensory neuron release of the neuropeptide TAFA4 in promoting tissue-repair functions of macrophages in a sunburn-like model of skin damage.
NFLmddionline.com

Researchers Develop Blood Test that Can Detect Neurodegeneration

Levels of a protein called neurofilament light chain (NfL) in the blood can identify those who might have neurodegenerative diseases such as Down's syndrome dementia, motor neuron disease (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia, when clinical symptoms are not definitive. Published in Nature Communications and part-funded by the NIHR Maudsley Biomedical Research...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study uncovers mechanisms by which microRNAs drive atherogenesis in a cell-type-specific manner

Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland have uncovered potential mechanisms by which microRNAs (miRNA) drive atherogenesis in a cell-type-specific manner. Published in the Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology journal, the study provides novel insight into the miRNA profiles of the main cell types involved in atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis is the...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The therapeutic effects of adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells on obesity and its associated diseases in diet-induced obese mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85917-9, published online 18 March 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the Acknowledgements and Funding section. The Acknowledgements section now reads:. “The authors thank Dr. Samer Kharroubi from American University of Beirut for statistical guidance and Dr. Charbel Khalil from Reviva Regenerative Medicine Center,...
ScienceScience Daily

Researchers create intelligent electronic microsystems from 'green' material

A research team from the University of Massachusetts Amherst has created an electronic microsystem that can intelligently respond to information inputs without any external energy input, much like a self-autonomous living organism. The microsystem is constructed from a novel type of electronics that can process ultralow electronic signals and incorporates a device that can generate electricity "out of thin air" from the ambient environment.
Sciencestateofpress.com

Decoded: What Are Neurons? – Scientific American

Neurons are the tiny processing units within the human brain and nervous system. Our brains have about 86 billion neurons. Even more are spread throughout the body, communicating by electrical and chemical signals through incredibly thin cables. Whenever we see, hear, or otherwise perceive the world, thousands of sensory neurons...
Educationeppingforestguardian.co.uk

Lack of maths education ‘negatively affects adolescent cognitive development’

Adolescents who stopped studying maths after the age of 16 exhibited greater disadvantage in terms of their cognitive development than their peers, a study suggests. Researchers at the University of Oxford have found that teenagers who gave up maths after their GCSEs had a lower amount of a critical chemical for brain development.