Study upgrades one of the largest databases of neuronal types

We study the high-scale validity of a Type-X two Higgs doublet scenario which provides an explanation of the observed value of muon $(g-2)$. This region admits of a pseudoscalar physical state, which is well below the observed 125-GeV scalar in mass. A second neutral scalar particle can be both above and below 125 GeV in such a scenario. Admissible regions in the parameter space are obtained by using the most recent data on muon $(g-2)$, theoretical constraints such as low-scale perturbativity and vacuum stability, and also all experimental constraints, including the available LHC results. Among other things, both the aforesaid orders of CP-even neutral scalar masses are included in our benchmark studies. Two-loop renormalisation group equations are used to predict the values of various couplings at high scales, and the regions in the space spanned by low-scale parameters, which retain perturbative unitarity as well as vacuum stability upto various scales are identified. We thus conclude that such a scenario, while successfully explaining the observed muon $(g-2)$, can be valid upto energy scales ranging from $10^{4}$ GeV to the Planck scale, thus opening up directions of thought on its ultraviolet completion.