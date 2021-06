You know your roofing company is the best out there, but how do you make it stand out from the thousands of other competitors vying for the same customers?. RC Publisher Jill Bloom sat down with dynamic community builder and unconventional problem solver Melissa Chapman to discuss that very question. Chapman is the co-founder of The GLO Group, a marketing firm that helps companies capitalize on what makes them different. Throughout the last 20 years, Chapman has observed what works and what doesn’t when it comes to marketing. Through a holistic approach and The GLO Group’s 35-plus years of experience in the building materials industry, The GLO Group bridges the gap between what businesses perceive themselves to be and what the public perceives them to be.