Y.M. Masson on Meet the Author

Americanon: An Unexpected U.S. History in Thirteen Bestselling Books BY Jess McHugh. New York: Dutton. 432 pages. $28. Noah Webster’s influence reached far beyond the pages of the dictionary or the speller. Even those Americans who have never read his work or heard his name are still bearers of his legacy. He shaped the underpinnings not only of American education and language standardization but also of the nation as a whole. The idea that America was a new experiment capable of surpassing Europe, the notion of a nationalism based on uniformity, the belief that the United States was a sort of country on a hill—Webster cemented and spread these ideas through the building blocks of language itself. The lexicographer was of course not the only one to maintain and express these principles. But more than even the writings of Thomas Jefferson or George Washington, Noah Webster’s ideas were made accessible to the public at large, put in the hands of nearly every young American in the nineteenth century to be read and reread until they were committed to memory.