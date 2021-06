We are the captains of Wayland High School's (WHS) 2021 boys varsity soccer team, and we’re organizing a Day of Service fundraiser on June 19. Soccer players on the freshmen, JV and varsity teams are offering to do any outdoor work for Wayland's senior citizens free of charge. The program is asking for families, community members, alumni and businesses to sponsor the Day of Service by making donations to the soccer program in support of the Day of Service so that Wayland's seniors can have this work performed free of charge.