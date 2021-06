At the end of April, Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that the Ministry of Health had granted emergency use authorization in Turkey to Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine (Anadolu Agency, April 30). Sputnik V became the third vaccine to receive such approval, after China’s Sinovac and the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, developed in the United States. Moreover, the Turkish firm Viscoran Medicine will be producing the Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey, based on an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund.