Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Rival defensive coordinator breaks down Georgia star JT Daniels

By Mike Griffith
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wIztW_0aDLmuKj00

BELLFLOWER, Calif. — The Georgia-Clemson football game is 100 days away, but the coaching staffs are already deep into their game plans.

Chris King, the defensive coordinator at St. John Bosco, knows the soft of challenges JT Daniels presents will keep Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables up late at night.

Daniels was lighting up storied SoCal programs for Mater Dai long before his impressive finish to the 2020 regular season.

St. John Bosco represented the biggest Trinity League challenge on the schedule annually and beat Daniels two of the five times he faced them. Not that there was any shame in that.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Brent Venables
Person
John Bosco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#American Football#League Football#Star#Bellflower#Socal#Trinity League#Cox Media Group#Georgia Clemson#Coaching#Storied Socal Programs#Calif
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSB Radio

NC St, Texas, Tennessee, Arizona lock up CWS bids; Hogs out

North Carolina State, Texas, Tennessee and Arizona locked up spots in the College World Series on Sunday, with the Wolfpack knocking out No. 1 national seed Arkansas. Two days after losing its NCAA super regional opener by 19 runs, Jose Torres hit a tiebreaking home run in the top of the ninth inning off SEC pitcher of the year Kevin Kopps and NC State beat the Razorbacks 3-2 in the deciding Game 3.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSB Radio

NC St, Tennessee lock up CWS bids; No. 1 seed Arkansas out

North Carolina State and Tennessee locked up spots in the College World Series on Sunday, with the Wolfpack knocking out No. 1 national seed Arkansas. Two days after losing its NCAA super regional opener by 19 runs, Jose Torres hit a tiebreaking home run in the top of the ninth inning off SEC pitcher of the year Kevin Kopps and NC State beat the Razorbacks 3-2 in the deciding Game 3.
NBAPosted by
WSB Radio

Jokic ejected from Game 4 after flagrant foul in 3rd quarter

DENVER — (AP) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was ejected for a flagrant foul in the third quarter of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. The NBA MVP missed an 11-foot jumper and didn’t get the call. Mikal Bridges grabbed the rebound and passed to Cameron Payne. The frustrated Jokic wound up and tried to slap the ball away from Payne, but caught Payne in the face.
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia StatePosted by
defpen

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler commits to Kentucky

Georgia Bulldogs’ transfer Sahvir Wheeler has committed to Kentucky. The Wildcats have been pulling in a bunch of transfers in the last two years and have landed another. Wheeler was one of the more talented point guards in the SEC last season and many expect him to be a top guard in the league this season. For a Kentucky team that was looking desperate at PG, now they can breathe a little.
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Georgia basketball's Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer destination

Former Georgia Bulldog point guard Sahvir Wheeler is staying in the SEC East. Wheeler, a former four-star recruit, is transferring to the Kentucky Wildcats basketball program. Georgia basketball will have a lot of new faces on the team for the 2021-2022 college basketball season. Georgia finished the 2020-2021 season with a 14-12 record. The Dawgs went 7-11 in SEC play.