The Authoritarian Assault on Exiles

Hong Kong’s growing number of dissidents in exile will be watching with concern at the way the world reacts to Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko’s brazen actions. The lengths Lukashenko was willing to go in order to arrest journalist and activist Roman Protasevich shows how cunning authoritarian regimes have become in extending state repression beyond their borders. It played out like the plot to an action movie: a fake bomb threat was called and a government fighter jet deployed to force a Ryanair passenger to abruptly re-route and land in Belarus, where Protasevich and his activist girlfriend Sofia Sapega were arrested.