Why can't I catch a keeper sized Black Sea Bass???

By nhkev
floridasportsman.com
 2021-05-27

May 27 in East Central General Fishing & The Outdoors #1. I catch tens of black sea bass every time I'm out. They have become somewhat of a nuisance fish because they are 99% 10-12 inches. I've only caught 1 over 13" and it was very good to...

