Music superstars and The Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been a famous super couple for several years now, but, attention surrounding their union really ramped up once they became engaged in October 2020. While Shelton and Stefani have already shared some details of the romantic proposal and what led up to it, everyone now wants to know about what plans they have for the ceremony and all important reception. Shelton just revealed that the duo share a favorite which could see them going full Pretty in Pink for their wedding festivities, and I don't hate it at all.