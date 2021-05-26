Cancel
Laconia, NH

Roger Schneeweiss: Representatives should listen to the needs of all constituents

laconiadailysun.com
 12 days ago

I noticed in Wednesday's paper that Rep. Chris Pappas visited Laconia on Tuesday. He walked the WOW Trail and met with three or so people. How many citizens of Laconia would like an opportunity to share their opinions and questions with him? He did come three years ago to the Laconia tech school. We need a rep. who is willing to listen to all of us, not just those who are looking for monetary support from the federal government. I never see anything on his website about immigration and the flow of drugs. Maybe if enough people write him he will come and listen.

Laconia, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: New Hampshire isn’t as purple as you think it is

When I talk about New Hampshire politics with outsiders, one of the things I always mention is the gravity with which people here consider their politics. “People in New Hampshire take their politics – and their votes – very seriously. They understand the impact. People like to look a presidential candidate in the eye and shake her hand a few times before they’ll vote for her.” More so than in other states I’ve lived, ordinary Granite Staters are willing to spend a significant portion of their time walking and talking politics.
Schools will take time to return to normal, senator told

LACONIA — COVID-19 changed children’s education all of a sudden, but the return to normal in schools across the state will take a long time to accomplish. That was the message school board members had for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen during a virtual roundtable discussion on how federal COVID relief funds can best help the schools as they make the transition back to their usual routine.
Sununu issues order to ease mental health boarding in New Hampshire

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is expanding mental health services in response to a court ruling that accused the state of "boarding" mental health patients who are awaiting beds in a state-run psychiatric facility. Sununu signed an executive order late last week directing the state Department...
Foundation contributes $400K match for NH Gives event

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has contributed $440,000 to match donations for an annual, online, 24-hour giving event to nonprofits. NH Gives is scheduled to take place June 8-9. The event raises funds for nonprofits in New Hampshire. Since the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits launched...
Consolidated to Bring Gigabit to More New Hampshire Towns

Consolidated Communications said will be building fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks capable of supporting gigabit speeds in Greenfield, Jaffrey, Marlow, Roxbury and Peterborough, New Hampshire, as residents of those communities recently approved the construction. Public/private partnerships typically arise in communities where broadband buildout costs are so high that service providers cannot build...
Maine eyes permanent telehealth, New Hampshire court reopens

Maine might extend the ability of its residents to use telehealth services beyond the coronavirus pandemic. Many people in Maine and around the country have transitioned to telehealth during the pandemic, in part to avoid crowded doctors’ offices. Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn of Portland has proposed a bill to guarantee Maine health care providers have a right to provide telehealth services in the future.
Gail Morrison: Send a message that Sanbornton backs fair elections

Adam Drapcho did good reporting (Daily Sun, May 5) on the end-gerrymandering warrant article being put to the vote in many Town Meetings. Sanbornton's Saturday, May 15, Town Meeting will see it as Article 11, the last one before the "Other Business" article. As voters who care about our democratic republic, we ask that you support this resolution for fair, nonpartisan, and transparent redistricting.
Roger Wood Asks Why Work, Stay and Play in NH

Stay work play is not only the slogan of a New Hampshire nonprofit organization. It is also it’s website, stayworkplay.org. Will Stewart is the executive director, and explains that the group is encouraging people to come to New Hampshire to engage in diverse activities. In his podcast, Roger Wood explores the organization’s mission, and what it may mean to the population shift in the state.
Ep. 1896 Young State Rep Leads Charge Against Vaccine Passports

23-year-old New Hampshire state representative Tim Baxter discusses COVID and his fight against vaccine passports. 1) Free guide on how to start your blog or website. Click here to get it. Plus, check out my step-by-step video taking you from no blog to a blog in about five minutes!. 2)...
Laconia — city on the lakes

The 17,000 resident, “City on the Lakes,” is nestled on the shores of three of New Hampshire’s desirable lakes: Winnipesaukee, Winnisquam, and Opechee. With the picturesque Winnipesaukee River running alongside its downtown area, Laconia is a beautiful place to live and work. It is the largest city in the Lakes Region, with advantages that smaller towns often lack.
Motorcycle Week rally to have vendors, beer tent

Beer tents and vendor spaces will be allowed at full capacity during this year’s Laconia Motorcycle Week rally, the City Council decided Monday night. The council opted to avoid stronger, pandemic-related restrictions. Instead, the city will work to ensure best practices are followed to avoid the spread of COVID-19, including...
New Hampshire Senator Comes Out In Favor of D.C. Statehood

How many U.S. senators openly support statehood for Washington D.C.?. U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire) became the 45th senator to come out in favor of making the District of Columbia a state on Thursday, May 13, according to The Hill. Her Democratic colleague in the state, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, came out in favor of D.C. statehood earlier this year.
The appeal of Laconia's Free Dump Days endures

Back in the late 1980s, perhaps early 1990s, a large group of fine Laconia citizens got together at the Laconia High School Auditorium to discuss ways to make Laconia a better community. There were many offshoot subcommittees to tackle various projects. The committee I chaired was called “Laconia Pride & Image Committee”. You still see and take part in our brain storming ideas that have come to fruition even into the next century. With the work of Marie and Hilton Perkins, Fran and Gene Caroselli, Daniel and Doris Makely, that wonderful Gove couple late of Province Street, the Karl Reitz and Catherine Reitz Tokarz family and others I’ve lost track of, all came together to bring you the Laconia city logo, a contest won by Denise Orkatales which can been seen on city vehicles, official letterhead, Laconia Links, etc. We also gathered support from the City Council and monetary donations from many citizens and civic organizations to erect “Welcome to Laconia” signs at all four entrances into the city with a green decal showing the Laconia skyline. Organizations including the Rotary, Kiwanis, Altrusa, Masons, and others contributed their organizational signs as a show that Laconia is a loving and giving community. These “Welcome to Laconia” signs were showing their age and have been replaced by simpler but tastefully created signs. Another major event that we developed was the “Free Dump Days” now known as “Spring Clean Up Days” to take place the first two weekends in May. Those first years were amazing! Senior citizens were matched with folks who would help them clear out their attics, basements, back yards and sheds and take truckloads of their “stuff” to the Dump. The line of traffic reached from the Transfer Station on Meredith Center Road all the way back to Elm Street School, up and down Parade Road, too. The Pride & Image Committee worked right alongside city employees to separate materials. Doris Makely was our official “Dump Queen” for many years, because she knew what definitely should not go into the rubbish pile. Many folks left with “treasures” found only at the dump during those days. The relief that so many Laconia residents felt after their burdens were removed was palpable. It blesses my heart that the visions of this small Pride & Image Committee have benefited our wonderful city in so many viable ways. Reach out to a neighbor and ask if they need assistance this year. The Free Dump Day is scheduled for May 15 only, and only for Laconia Residents. Check out Laconia Links for more information. Make a day of it with your young family. They will recall these times helping their fellow Laconians for decades to come.
Better Breathers Club goes virtual May 27

LACONIA — Concord Hospital - Laconia is offering the Better Breathers Support Group on Thursday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m. This group provides support for those with COPD and other chronic lung conditions. This upcoming session is being held through Zoom and will require an internet connection and an email address.
Laconia firefighters to get pay bump

LACONIA — Members of the city firefighters union will receive a 1.8 percent cost-of-living pay increase in their new contract, which was approved by the City Council on Monday night. The agreement begins on July 1 and extends to June 30, 2022. Under the current three-year agreement, signed in 2018,...
Burn Permit Changes

As of May 1st, 2021, Property owners (or those with property owner permission form) will again be required to obtain a burn permit in person. These can be obtained at :. Central Fire Station - 848 N. Main Street Laconia, NH. Weirs Fire Station - 11 Lucerne Avenue Laconia, NH.