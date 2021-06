Police backed by helicopters hunted Sunday for a heavily armed former soldier who had allegedly opened fire on officers responding to a domestic violence dispute in southwestern France. Some 210 police officers and four helicopters were searching the forests of the Dordogne region for the 29-year-old, who has an electronic tag due to a prior domestic violence conviction. "The man is heavily armed and around 30 years old. He is athletic and moving quickly," Francine Bourra, mayor of the village of Lardin-Saint-Lazare, told AFP. "We have been able to locate him in an area of around four to five kilometres but it's a wooded area, difficult to access," she said.