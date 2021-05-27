These TikTok-Famous Made-In-Toronto Candles Are Finally Back In Stock
We may be headed towards a one-dose summer and more time (hopefully) spent outside of our homes, but there’s one pandemic trend we’ll be holding onto: Our obsession with perfectly curating our spaces. Throughout the last year, sales and searches for home (and balcony!) decor rose astronomically, among them sales for candles. Because when the world is literally burning around you, why not light a scented candle?www.refinery29.com