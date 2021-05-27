Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

BoE’s Vlieghe sees rates rising in 2022 if economy recovers

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England could raise interest rates as soon as the first half of next year if the job market bounces back faster than expected, but it is more likely to wait until later in 2022, BoE policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said on Thursday. Sterling strengthened against...

kdal610.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Saunders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Uk#Inflation Rates#Growth Rates#Market Rates#Unemployment Rates#Reuters#The Bank Of England#British#Bank Rate#The University Of Bath#Mpc#Rate Rises#Boe Forecasts#Negative Interest Rates#Yields#Price Pressures#Job Market#Rose#Sterling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
Related
Businessbbcgossip.com

Bank of England monitors UK housing boom as it weighs inflation risk

Bank’s Sir Dave Ramsden says it will ‘guard against’ risk of sustained price pressure from rapid Covid recovery. The Bank of England is carefully monitoring Britain’s booming housing market as it weighs up the possibility that a rapid recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic will lead to a sustained period of inflation, one of its deputy governors has said.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Australia Central Bank Holds Rates as Economy Charges Ahead

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's central bank left its cash rate at record lows on Tuesday and reiterated its lower-for-longer policy stance even as data showed the country's economic output was above its pre-pandemic level and house prices were shooting through the roof. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its policy...
Businesskfgo.com

Euro zone inflation surges past ECB target in May

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation surged past the European Central Bank’s elusive target last month, heightening a communications challenge for policymakers who will happily live with higher prices for now but may face a backlash from irate consumers. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 2%...
BusinessTelegraph

Bank of England's hawk battles the doves over inflation threat

The first thing many of us did when lockdown lifted was to stumble, blinking, out of our homes and go for a haircut. Advanced reservations meant many hairdressers and barbers were booked out for weeks, with shaggy-haired Brits eager to get a trim. Once customers made it through the door,...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

(Corrects paragraph 4 sterling high to $1.4250 from $1.4259) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland and Tom Westbrook TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a three-year high and the dollar traded under pressure on Tuesday, as investors waited for the next batch of U.S. and European data to shape the outlook on interest rates. Central bankers on both sides of the Atlantic have repeatedly said recent price pressures are likely to be transitory, and not prompt pre-emptive policy tightening, but investors are wary of a strong recovery forcing their hand. A shift in tone in Britain has helped sterling scale February's peak on Tuesday in the wake of remarks last week from Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe pointing to rates rising late next year or sooner if the economy strengthens. The pound was the best-performing G10 currency last month and it rose as high as $1.4250 in the Asia session, its strongest since April 2018. The Australian dollar was the other major mover, and it added as much as 0.5% as Australia's current account surplus hit a record high and drove upward revisions to economists' growth forecasts. Some of those gains were pared and the Aussie traded at $0.7745 after the Reserve Bank of Australia made no changes to policy settings and stuck with a dovish tone. The yen edged marginally higher for a second consecutive session, while other majors were mostly steady. China's yuan took a breather after posting its best month since last November, and was flat at 6.3705 per dollar. Traders in London and New York return from market holidays on Tuesday. "The dollar bias remains negative on the immediate horizon," analysts at Singapore's OCBC Bank said in a note on Tuesday. "The inability to impute Fed tapering or rate hike expectations continue to weigh." Some clues may come from European inflation data and a U.S. manufacturing survey due later on Tuesday and from U.S. labour data due on Friday. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will also both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro was steady at $1.2224 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The U.S. dollar index held at 89.817. Crypto currencies were broadly steady, with bitcoin last just below $37,000. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 459 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2223 $1.2225 -0.01% +0.05% +1.2236 +1.2222 Dollar/Yen 109.5050 109.4600 +0.02% +5.99% +109.5600 +109.3900 Euro/Yen.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Are the Gains Facing Pressure?

The return of pressure on the US dollar allows the currency pair, the British Pound against the US dollar, to rise again, stabilizing around the 1.4219 resistance level. This is the same level of resistance that it recorded last week, from which it returned amid profit-taking selling to the support level at 1.4091 before the current rebound.
BusinessFXStreet.com

RBNZ’s Hawkesby: Rates, not QE, main tool for the central bank

Interest rate cuts will now be the "go-to instrument" for the central bank should the economy require more monetary stimulus, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said in an MNI interview on Tuesday. Additional quotes. “There had been no major change to the RBNZ's outlook,...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Israel to gradually end jobless benefits as economy recovers

By Steven Scheer JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel will gradually end jobless benefits as the economy begins recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, starting with people younger than 28 and without children, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. The government has come under criticism for allowing people to collect state aid, which some economists say is an incentive to not return to work.
Businessmarketplace.org

How the economy might recover with summer kicking into gear

Signs the economy will keep heating up this summer. David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, says we could see more than 10% annualized economic growth in the second quarter. The first quarter saw GDP growth at 6.4%. Kelly says we're also anticipating data on how the economy did with recovering jobs during May, and he expects it may have added over 800,000 jobs last month. Kelly said that as the summer goes on, the service industry, disproportionately hit by the pandemic recession, will regain its footing. However, spending on goods is also likely to continue, with "so much money in the hands of consumers now," as a result of Wall Street investments, government pandemic relief and more, Kelly said. Lastly, "I think we'll see higher inflation," Kelly said. "And I think there's no harm in that to some extent. I mean, it's just a sign of an economy fixing itself very fast here, but it does mean higher interest rates, and interest rates remain extraordinarily low."
BusinessBBC

Eurozone inflation up sharply as economies reopen

Inflation in the eurozone rose sharply last month to 2% - just above the European Central Bank's target. Prices were pushed higher by a very strong rise in energy prices from a year ago and put inflation at its highest level since October 2018. It comes as Covid restrictions across...
BusinessWNMT AM 650

German inflation pushes further above ECB target in May

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s annual consumer price inflation accelerated in May, advancing further above the European Central Bank’s target of close to but below 2%, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday. Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 2.4%...
Businesskitco.com

Visco says ECB will counter any unjustified interest rate rises

ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - Economic recovery prospects in the euro zone remain uncertain and the European Central Bank will counter any strong rises in interest rates that are not justified by economic conditions, governing council member Ignazio Visco said on Monday. Visco, the governor of the Bank of Italy,...
BusinessLife Style Extra

UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields rise with German inflation

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. (Recasts, adds details, updates prices) May 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields climbed on Monday,. but kept well below recent highs, as a rise in German inflation. further above the ECB's target in May failed to weaken support. to bond markets...
Businesstucsonpost.com

OECD pegs India's GDP growth forecast at 9.9 pc

Paris [France], May 31 (ANI): The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Monday cut its growth projection for India to 9.9 per cent this year from 12.6 per cent estimated earlier in March. "In India, the rapid rebound in activity since mid-2020 has paused with resurgence of the...