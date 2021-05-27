Cancel
NFL

Bryce Callahan's Contract Year: What Will it Take to Return in 2022?

By Bob Morris
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 18 days ago
This series focuses on Denver Broncos whose multi-year deals are nearing the end, key players who were signed to a one-year deal, and those playing under restricted free-agent tenders. They're all players who will be eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2022, unless signed to an extension.

The colloquial term is a 'contract year' or a 'walk year.'

The next in this series focuses on cornerback Bryce Callahan, a player who is coming off a strong 2020 season, but does that mean he'll be back after 2021?

Career Highlights

Callahan spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears, playing in 45 games and starting 29. He was a good fit in Vic Fangio's defensive scheme, breaking up 20 passes and intercepting four.

Callahan signed with the Broncos as an unrestricted free agent in 2019, signing a value deal after coming off foot surgery. However, he never took the field for the regular season, having aggravated his foot injury after a teammate stepped on it during training camp.

Callahan returned to the Broncos in 2020 on a renegotiated salary and had a strong campaign, starting 10 games, breaking up five passes, intercepting two, and tallying 42 tackles. His season ended early because of another foot injury, though this one didn't require surgery, and it's possible the Broncos simply chose not to play him as a precaution.

Why he May Return in 2022

Callahan has proven to be a great fit in Fangio's defensive scheme. He was very good at containing opposing receivers last season and has a knack for breaking up passes and forcing turnovers.

Why he May not Return in 2022

Callahan's injury history has meant he's never played a full 16-game season. In fact, there's a chance he may not make the final roster in 2021. The Broncos have improved their cornerback depth chart with the signings of Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller and the drafting of Patrick Surtain II. Cutting the 30-year-old Callahan before the season starts would save $7.1 million in cap space.

2021 Outlook

What was considered a position of concern going into the 2021 offseason is now considered a position of strength. Callahan could be caught in the numbers game going into the season, but if he makes the final roster, he has demonstrated that he can excel in Fangio's scheme, as long as he's healthy. In 2020, Callahan put together a Pro Bowl-caliber season, but if his snaps are limited in 2021, it may be difficult to replicate that feat.

Verdict

Regardless of whether or not Callahan makes the final roster in 2021, it's clear that if he does, he won't be back in 2022. Darby got a three-year deal, so he'll stick around for 2022, and the drafting of Surtain with the ninth overall pick indicates GM George Paton sees him as a player who can be a key part of the Broncos' roster for years to come.

We'll see what the Broncos do with Callahan in 2021, but the decision about him after the season is likely already known.

Odds he'll stay after 2021: Slim to none.

