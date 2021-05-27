Marriott Bonvoy Adjusts Points Advance Feature

While Airbnbs, Vrbos, and the like offer tons of space for the whole family, there are some among us that simply can't break away from our hotel loyalty programs—and for good reasons. The upgrades, late checkout, and exclusive rates make sticking to a hotel group appealing, but sometimes (like when you're reuniting with the whole family post-pandemic) you need more room and amenities than a few connecting suites can provide. That's where Homes and Villas by Marriott International comes in. The collection of professionally managed luxury homes is spread across five continents and both bears the global hotel giant’s stamp of approval and enforces its cleaning standards, so you know it'll be a more consistent level of service than your usual home rental. Plus, every home comes with high-speed Wi-Fi, kitchen essentials, hotel-style bathroom amenities, an in-unit washer, and 24/7 customer support. The biggest perk? You can earn and use Marriott Bonvoy Points on Homes and Villas stays.