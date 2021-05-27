Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence relishes opportunity to work with Tim Tebow: 'I played with him on all the NCAA games'

By Jacob Camenker
Sporting News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrevor Lawrence is apparently a fan of Tim Tebow. In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm, the Jaguars' No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft said that Tebow's "heyday at Florida" was one of the things that got him into football. "That was really when I...

www.sportingnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Nfl Football#Football Games#Ncaa Football#Yahoo Sports#Nfl Draft#Signing Tebow#Quarterback#Jacksonville#Man#Things#Suit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

More to come? Tim Tebow catches 2 touchdown passes during Jacksonville Jaguars workouts

Tim Tebow continues to draw attention as the Jacksonville Jaguars work through their offseason activities. During Thursday’s two-hour practice, Tebow did not drop a pass, and early on, he caught two short-yardage touchdown passes. He caught a pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the left corner of the end zone and quarterback Gardner Minshew connected with him on another, the Florida Times-Union reported.
NFLFOX Sports

Will Tim Tebow's presence be worth the distraction for Jaguars?

Tim Tebow is one step closer to returning to the football field, but will signing him be an advantageous outside-the-box move for the Jaguars, or will curiosity kill the cat?. Tebow is seriously eyeing an NFL comeback after a lengthy eight-and-a-half-year hiatus from football that included a five-year baseball stint in the New York Mets’ minor league system.
NFLTimes Daily

1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Up On Game Debates Tim Tebow's New Opportunity in Jacksonville

LaVar Arrington, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, and Plaxico Burress debate if Tim Tebow is deserving of another opportunity to break an NFL roster. Plaxico rips the Jaguars for trying to give Tebow a shot, as he doesn't believe there is a way his talent currently is deserving of a position with the Jaguars. While T.J. is willing to be convinced of Tebow's place on the roster, he questions if Tebow can actually find a way to succeed after leaving the league for so long. LaVar puts Tebow's drive to return to the NFL in perspective and describes how Tebow should be given more respect for his efforts to make the Jaguars' roster.
NFLfloridasportsman.com

Tim Tebow playing for Jaguars

I hope Timmy makes pro bowl just to pissoff all the kaeperneck fans. Publicity stunt maybe? being in north florida, certainly get the attention of all the gator fans. at 33, switching to a new position, and having not played competitive football in about 8yrs I can't imagine anyone's planning on him being a meaningful contributor on the field.
NFLNews4Jax.com

Trevor Lawrence, other Jaguars rookies hit practice field for first time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Urban Meyer-Trevor Lawrence era has officially begun in Jacksonville. During rookie minicamp on Saturday, Lawrence and Meyer finally hit the football field together as Jaguars. Lawrence is still recovering from surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. But that recovery did not stop him from throwing a few...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Trevor Lawrence given pitch count in Jaguars rookie camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars have revealed a throwing program for Trevor Lawrence as he recovers from his shoulder injury. According to multiple reports, Lawrence will be monitored with a 30-40 throw pitch count in rookie minicamp. The Jaguars are hoping to manage his repetitions in order to be ready for the...
NFLtigernet.com

Re: TNET: Trevor Lawrence not to be touched at rookie mini-camp, on 30-40 passes per day limit

You think? NFL Coaches, Owners and GM's don't get where they are for being dumb. Re: TNET: Trevor Lawrence not to be touched at rookie mini-camp, on 30-40 passes per day limit. I know that from what we've seen and heard with many NFL owners and head coaches, they don't really care about players like Trevor Lawrence's long term heath. They want them to perform and win now, with the attitude that if you don't last, we'll get another in the draft or trade!!! DW4 become one of the NFL's best QB's in his first NFL contract, and Houston done nothing to assure that he is protected, and they stuck with the mentality that he will have to scramble for his own safety like he had to do through his first 4 years in the NFL!!! Trevor was lucky that he has people where he landed do care about his health....
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Scouting Report on Jaguars Tight End Tim Tebow

As a professional talent scout who has attracted many of the top minds in the National Football League into my path over the past 30 years, I am always looking for what makes a player tick. I analyze everything – in slow motion. I look at every movement and every change of direction. I look at the level of effort and I tend to scribble something on a piece of paper on every play. It can take me hours just to evaluate and write up one player.
NFLrotoballer.com

Coaching Matters: 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars Coaching Staff Preview

After every NFL season, NFL teams take the time to evaluate not only the players but also the coaching staff and front office as well. While many teams choose to retain the same head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator, a few other teams opt to go in a new direction with their coaching staff.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Let Tim Tebow Pursue His Passion

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign former Heisman winner & NFL QB Tim Tebow to play tight end, and the sports world is not happy about it. Meanwhile, the New York Giants reportedly have Kelvin Benjamin trying out as a Tight End as well. Listen in as Jonas Knox explains why the criticism of Tebow and the Jaguars is overblown, and why Tebow should be allowed to chase his passions!
NFL247Sports

Urban Meyer suggests Tim Tebow deal could happen very soon

The media pressed new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer regarding the reports of an expected Tim Tebow signing to the training camp roster. Is the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner headed back to the NFL? Tebow has not played in an NFL game since 2012 as a quarterback for the New York Jets. The now 33-year-old has a longstanding relationship with Meyer, as the pair won two national championships together at Florida in 2006 and 2008.
NFLNFL

Move The Sticks Podcast: Trevor Lawrence is a Jaguar (MTS 360)

Who is Trevor Lawrence? Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks take a deep look at the quarterback prospect in their annual 360 series. The two scouts look past the tape and talk to those closest around Lawrence. What was he like as a kid? How did he handle the national attention since a young age? What was he like at Clemson? First, Trevor Lawrence talks to the media after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars (2:42). After that, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer explains why Lawrence deserved to be the first pick in the draft (5:37). Then, Jeremiah and Brooks focus on Lawrence's development before he got to college. The guys talk to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney about how Lawrence was during the recruiting process (7:50). Then, Lawrence's parents (14:27) join to talk about his journey as a national recruit and next, his brother (20:38) touches on his own career as an artist, while comparing it to Lawrence's abilities as a quarterback. After that, Brooks speaks with Matt Santini, as he discusses his unique role as the Mayor of Cartersville, Georgia and a sports announcer for Lawrence's high school football games (29:16). Following that, Elite 11 head coach Trent Dilfer joins as he recalls what he thought about Lawrence in high school and when he participated in the 2017 Elite 11 competition (40:31). Next, Ron Veal, Lawrence's private QB coach from middle school through high school, explains what Lawrence looked like as a quarterback when he was younger (44:50). Now, the pair switch their focus to Lawrence's days at Clemson as Swinney touches on who he would compare his quarterback to (54:07). After that, Lawrence's parents discuss his magical freshman season (58:30). Then, Dilfer gives his evaluation of Lawrence's traits (1:02:36). Next, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe gives his thoughts on Lawrence as a player and talks about coaching against him (1:07:20). Following that, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield recalls his experience coaching against Lawrence (1:11:33). Finally, Clemson running back Travis Etienne gives insight into what kind of teammate Lawrence is (1:15:47).
NFLDaytona Beach News-Journal

Travis Etienne finding new role as receiver in Jaguars' rookie minicamp

The words were "running back," and when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke them last month when announcing the Jaguars' second first-round draft pick, a swarm of question marks quickly began fluttering around the heads of many fans. Why invest a first-round pick in a running back, even one with the...