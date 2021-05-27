Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

First quarter GDP unchanged at robust 6.4% annual rate

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
bcdemocrat.com
 17 days ago

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy grew at a robust annual rate of 6.4% in the first three months of this year, unchanged from the government’s initial estimate. The recovery from last year’s deep recession gained steam at the beginning of this year, helped by vaccines to combat the virus and trillions of dollars in government assistance.

www.bcdemocrat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gdp#U S Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Gdp Growth#U S Gdp#Annual Growth#Economic Output#Sales Growth#The Commerce Department#Oxford Economics#Gdp Growth#Gdp Performance#Weaker Growth#Total Output#Decline#Exports#Stronger Growth#U S Export Sales#Strong Demand#Rising Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyDailyFx

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes Q1 GDP, FOMC After Downbeat PSI

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, GDP, FOMC, Monetary Policy -Talking Points. New Zealand Q1 GDP data in focus as global trade reopens further. NZD/USD finds itself at multi-month support zone. Where to next?. Asia Pacific markets look to Federal Reserve meeting for direction. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia Pacific markets may stay...
Economymacaubusiness.com

UK GDP grows 2.3 pct monthly in April as lockdown eases

Britain’s gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by 2.3 percent in April 2021 — the fastest monthly growth since July 2020 — as COVID-19 lockdown eased, the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Friday. In April, the service sector grew by 3.4 percent month-on-month, whereas output...
U.S. Politicsbolnews.com

Budget 2021-22: Government Presents GDP Growth Rate At 4.8%

The federal government has proposed Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate at 4.8% for the upcoming Budget 2021-22 here on Friday (today). According to the budget 2021-22 document available, the GDP growth rate has been set at 5% and for important crops, the growth rate has been forecast at 2.2%.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan up slightly as markets take U.S. inflation spike in stride

SHANGHAI, June 11 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched up on Friday and looked set for a marginal weekly gain as the dollar failed to get a lift from accelerating U.S. inflation, with markets largely agreeing with the Federal Reserve that rising consumer prices will be transitory. Data overnight showed annual U.S. consumer prices rose the most in nearly 13 years as a reopening economy boosted demand for travel-related services, and one-off factors provided enough reasons for traders to go along with the Fed's narrative. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a one-week high of 6.3856 per dollar, 116 pips or 0.18% firmer than the previous fix of 6.3972. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3853 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3868 at midday, 60 pips firmer than the previous close, and is set to finish the week with modest gains. Investors are now expected to switch their attention to the Fed's policy meeting next week for clues on changes to monetary policy, traders say. Any shift in policy rhetoric could stoke volatility in major currencies. "Both yuan and the dollar were likely to continue trading in ranges before the Fed meeting," said a trader at a foreign bank. He said that Chinese regulators have also taken a sanguine approach to domestic inflation, and recent comments around the yuan should stabilise the markets for the time being. PBOC Governor Yi Gang told a financial forum a day earlier that inflation is "basically under control" and the central bank would keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable. The yuan has recently raised eye brows, as it has risen sharply by around 12% against the dollar since May 2020 and hit its strongest levels in more than three years. "PBOC Governor Yi Gang reaffirmed that the current level of accommodation is appropriate," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. Separately, official data showed that China's foreign exchange deposits continued to grow and hit a record high of $1.01 trillion at the end of May, boosted by huge trade surplus and continued capital inflows into Chinese stocks and bonds. By midday, the dollar index measured against a basket of key currencies fell to 89.994 from the previous close of 90.074, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.382 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3856 6.3972 0.18% Spot yuan 6.3868 6.3928 0.09% Divergence from 0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.22% Spot change since 2005 29.59% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.81 97.92 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.994 90.074 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.382 0.08% * Offshore 6.5419 -2.39% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Financial Reportscalculatedriskblog.com

Q2 GDP Forecasts: Around 9.5%

2Q GDP tracking has fallen to 9.5% qoq saar from 11% as we incorporate our forecast for retail sales. 1Q GDP is also tracking slightly lower at 6.2% following trade data this week. [June 11 estimate]. emphasis added. From Goldman Sachs:. We left our Q2 GDP tracking estimate unchanged at...
BusinessFulton Sun

Another jump in prices tightens the squeeze on US consumers

WASHINGTON (AP) — American consumers absorbed another surge in prices in May — a 0.6 percent increase over April and 5 percent over the past year, the biggest 12-month inflation spike since 2008. The May rise in consumer prices that the Labor Department reported Thursday reflected a range of goods...
BusinessForexTV.com

Russia Hikes Key Rate By 50 Bps As Expected

Russia’s central bank raised its key interest rate citing faster economic recovery and rising inflation. The Board of Directors decided to increase the key rate to 5.50 percent from 5.00 percent, the Bank of Russia said in a statement on Friday. This was the third consecutive hike in rates. The...
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

US inflation expectations build in June survey of economists

Economists’ inflation expectations keep rising as a variety of key metrics underscore building price pressures. Forecasters raised their estimates for the consumer price index and for a key inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, known as the personal consumption expenditures price index, every quarter through the first half of next year, according to the latest monthly survey of economists by Bloomberg.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Positive Reaction To Inflation Data May Be Extended In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Friday, with stocks poised to add to the gains posted in the previous session. The markets may continue to benefit from a positive reaction to yesterday's highly anticipated consumer price inflation data. While the report...
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rises, Inflation Outlook Moderates

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer sentiment rose in early June by more than expected on improved outlooks for the economy and moderating inflation expectations. The University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index increased to 86.4 from 82.9 in May, data released Friday showed. The figure came in above the median 84.2 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Seen Up As Yields Dip After US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening higher on Friday as benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dropped to a three-month low amid expectations that a spike in U.S. inflation will not push the Federal Reserve to change its dovish stance. Asian markets were broadly higher, though the upside remained capped...
StocksShareCast

Europe close: Stocks end at record highs going into US Fed meeting

European shares hit record highs on Friday buoyed by the European Central Bank's decision the day before to increase its pace of asset purchases despite rising inflation. Investor sentiment was also helped by data showing a modest retreat in inflation expectations in the States, although traders on Wall Street were already looking out to the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision scheduled for the following week.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Rise As Taper Bets Recede

(RTTNews) - European stocks hovered near record highs on Friday, as bond yields fell from the United States to Europe despite signs of rising U.S. inflation. Investors are pinning hopes that rising price pressures will be transitory and the Federal Reserve is unlikely to withdraw monetary support any time soon.
EconomyForexTV.com

India Industrial Production Surges

India industrial production surged more-than-expected in April, mainly due to the low base effect as the economy was under a harsh lockdown in the same month last year to control the coronavirus pandemic. The industrial production index grew 134.4 percent year-on-year, official data showed Friday, which was faster than the...
Businesstalkmarkets.com

Why Are Bond Yields Declining As Inflation Surges?

On the latest edition of Market Week in Review, Chief Investment Strategist for North America, Paul Eitelman, and Head of Portfolio & Business Consulting Sophie Antal Gilbert discussed the May U.S. inflation numbers and the puzzling reaction in bond markets. They also explored how the Group of Seven (G-7)’s proposal to establish a global minimum corporate tax rate could impact markets.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

ECB forecasts brighter outlook, but pledges to steady stimulus, keeps rate unchanged

On Thursday, the European Central Bank, a Frankfurt-based monetary union for 19 EU member states, had raised its full-year growth projections, however, had pledged not to discontinue a steady flow of fiscal stimulus at least until Summer over frets that a tapering of monetary supports would lead to a sharp rise in borrowing costs, which in effect would stir up every potential to suffocate the pandemic-strained eurozone economy.